Back in 2015, JetSmarter had only 50 employees, probably less. But within two years, this Florida-based startup amassed an amazing team of 260 hardworking individuals and a global presence in three continents. It’s the perfect example of what an out-of-the-box idea can achieve. While budding entrepreneurs improved upon the skeletons of tested and improved business concepts, Sergey Petrossov and his team focused on developing a nouveau service to meet the needs of a high profile clientele.

JetSmarter has been dubbed the Uber of private jets. Yet customers opinionate that it’s much more than just a jet-hailing app. JetSmarter neither incurs broker fees for its services, nor invites the hassle of uncomfortable security checkups that one might find in a regular airport.

The Mona Lisa of this startup is its app. The sleek and monochromed user interface lets users browse through a cocktail of private and shared flight services. Through ‘Charter Search’, users are able to view and select jet planes after evaluating its displayed parameters. Users are given the option to make traditional charter bookings or reserve custom share flights.

A close-knit community of customers and investors has helped JetSmarter to understand the needs and the flaws in their services. Personalized endeavors have built JetSmarter into a community-based brand that does not need to push its sales. “Most of our marketing is word of mouth and we have over 10,000 members. Your friend comes to you and says, ‘I am using this amazing service you should try it,’ you trust your friend,” explains Sergey Petrossov. “We depend highly on our community to spread the words,” he adds.

Member events around the globe give a glimpse of how involved JetSmarter is with its customer base. The company donated a SMART-level membership at The Brent Shapiro Foundation in September. This donation helped raise $25,000 for the recovery and educational programs for alcoholics and drug users. JetSmarter also hosted a ‘member exclusive’ dinner in Plymouth Hotel, Miami. Patrons and customers were given a platform to share their travel stories.

The aviation industry has been seeded with tougher competition with the entry of JetSmarter. This idea got Sergey Petrossov in the Forbes ’30 under 30’ list of successful entrepreneurs. JetSmarter will soon launch its services in Asia, Australia, and Latin America to expand its reach.