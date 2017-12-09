New Universal Voltage DirectAC LED Features Integrated Driver and is Suitable for Open and Closed Luminaires With or Without Lenses.

Hawthorne, CA, USA — Fulham Co., Inc., a leading supplier of lighting sub-systems and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, today announced the release of universal voltage versions of its DirectAC direct-drive LED units. The DirectAC LED Engines were released earlier this year in a 120V and with this product release, the same low-profile, self-contained LED engine with integrated driver is now available in a new unit that can support power ratings from 120 to 277 volts.

The DirectAC LED Engine was designed with the driver integrated on the circuit board, resulting in a cost-efficient, highly reliable lighting solution suitable for use in wall sconces or ceiling luminaires, either as new lighting installations or retrofits. The integrated LED driver makes for an extremely low profile, and now with universal voltage support, the same unit can be installed in virtually any setting. The Universal DirectAC LED Engine is suitable for open and enclosed luminaires, and luminaires with plastic and glass lenses.

“More of our customers are working on large construction and retrofit projects with multiple luminaire types, so we are seeing more demand for one-size-fits-all LED light kits,” said Edwin Reyes, Product Director, LED Light Sources, for Fulham. “The Universal DirectAC LED Engine is designed to provide a single, self-contained, low-profile lighting solution that can be installed anywhere in five to 10 minutes.”

The DirectAC LED Engines are available in 10, 15W, 23W, and 34W round configurations as well as a 15W, 4 by 7-inch rectangular configuration. The DirectAC LED Engines offer a lumen maintenance of L70>54,000 hours, with a color consistency of 3 SDCM and a variety of color temperatures with an 80 CRI up to 90 CRI, making them ideal for replacing fluorescents. The units are leading/trailing edge dimmable from 100 to 10 percent. To reduce flicker, the DirectAC Engines have additional circuitry for use with 50/60 Hz power lines; flicker is below 30 percent when operated at line voltage meeting the CEC requirement for low flicker.

All units are suitable for installation in dry and damp locations, indoor or outdoor. The units are cURus, cULus Classified and ENERGY STAR® Luminaire 2.0 listed so they qualify for most rebate programs.

The Universal DirectAC LED Engines are available from Fulham locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.fulham.com.