Prime Watches, an online retailer of luxury watches in India is offering a new collection of Swiss watches for men. These watches have been sourced from some of the leading watch brands such as Longines, Tissot, Omega, Rado etc.

Tissot T Sport T048.417.27.057.06

The Tissot T Sport T048.417.27.057.06 has been designed with a high level of precision to meet up with the changing fashion tastes of women. The watch has a number of exciting features such as date display, chronograph, luminous hand and tachymeter. It has black colored bezel and has been built with steel. It has a round structure.

The timepiece has rubber strap and has quartz movement which ensures accurate timing. It has a black dial and has a round case shape. The watch has a 2 year warranty and has a water resistance capacity up to 100 meters. Made from sapphire crystal glass, it can resist all types of scratches and therefore has a long life span.

Omega Seamaster Diver 212.30.41.20.03.001

Omega Seamaster Diver 212.30.41.20.03.001 is one of the newest models of Swiss watches for men to be launched in the Indian market. The watch comes with date display feature using which the wearer can plan his daily routine.

It has a blue bezel and has a stainless steel strap. The watch has a water resistance capacity up 300 meters and therefore can be worn throughout the year without any scope of damage. A wearer can use it while taking a dip in the swimming pool as well. Automatic movement of the watch ensures that the exact time is shown. The watch has a blue colored dial and a 3 year warranty.

The crown at the 10’o clock position works as a helium escape for professional use. The right side of the watch is equipped with a screw-in crown for high water resistance divers. Presence of sapphire crystal glass protects the timepiece from all types of scratches.

Omega Constellation Globemaster130.33.41.22.06.001

Omega Constellation Globemaster130.33.41.22.06.001 is a watch which is best suited for men who have a liking for classy timepieces. Made from sapphire crystal glass, it is safe from all types of scratches.

The watch has a number of features such as date display, analogue, automatic and luminous hand. It has a silver colored bezel and each of the fecets in the grey colored dial include months of the year. The blue hands and indexes of the Omega watch are luminous which help the wearer to see in the dark. It has a water resistance capacity up to 100 meters. The watch operates using anti magnetic technology and is automatic. Therefore, it doesn’t need a battery to charge itself.

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more.

