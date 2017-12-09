Istanbul, Istanbul (webnewswire) December 8, 2017 – CODE Satis Egitimi – Satis Gelistirme recently revealed that they customize, design and offer new generation sales techniques that can help several companies attain great sales numbers. With their effective sales development trainings, CODE has helped several sales teams of different businesses improve sales volume and quality.

The content will include the latest sales engineering techniques that are updated every week, and the most up-to-date information is delivered to their participants. All the sales development, sales training, techniques, methods and applications are tracked everyday via Google Alerts, all of which will be examined carefully by their expert team.

The company explains that their sales training is not product focused, but concentrated on the customer. One of the reasons why CODE sales training is effective is because their presentations are translated into sales that are generated by fulfilling customer requirements and necessities. The company has been offering the best sales training for the past 10 years.

“Sales Training is not a cost, it is an effective investment. The biggest cost for companies is to have a sale interview with a team that does not have professional sales training,” said Bahadır Yener, CODE Sales Engineering Limited Managing Partner. “We generate an interactive process with the participants through different applications, from the standard one-way trainings that are implemented in general, to providing daily dialogues of customers and seeking solutions under the supervision of a professional,” he added.

CODE is Turkey’s first Sales Development Company, and has evolved to become of the leading services offering the most effective sales training for several companies. The company has a combined experience in International Sales Marketing of over 190 years. They continue to train the teams of various companies with sales trainings that are beyond world standards. Certification will be offered for all who enroll in their training program.

“Our sales training is tailored to the requirements of their clients. We have expert sales trainers who will understand their sales teams and further provide new brand approaches that are eventually proven effective in improving sales. With our influence in internet marketing, we help customers earn maximum results for minimum budget. We bring all of the sales teams’ performance gauges to the same level,” a spokesperson explained.

For more details, visit http://satismuhendisligi.com/

