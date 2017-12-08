Market Overview:

Vinyl Ester is used as a resin, which is a hybrid form of polyester resin. The Polyester Resin is strengthened by the addition of epoxy resin. These resins are resistant to chemical and thermal aggressive environments and prevent water absorption as well it prevents corrosion. Thus, it is used in the oil and gas industry. Furthermore, Vinyl Ester has high resistance to vibrational forces. Moreover, increasing application of Vinyl Ester in lining flue gas desulphurization add fuel to the growth of the market. Owing to the chemical and thermal resistance characteristics of Vinyl Ester resin, it is used in the manufacturing of pipes and tanks, blades of a wind turbine, and yacht manufacturing. It further reduces the maintenance cost using composites to replace other materials. Growing adoption of wind energy is being adopted as an important source of green energy by many developing countries, which is likely to boost the market growth over the review period. The Global Aerospace & Defense Market is growing at highest CAGR on account of increasing demand for petroleum products in oil & gas industry. This is expected to continue throughout the forecast period to propel the growth of the Global Vinyl Ester Market. Additionally, they are free from volatile organic compounds (VOC’s). However, high cost may slow the growth of the global market.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Vinyl Ester Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use industry, and region. Based on the fiber type, the market is segmented into bisphenol a, brominated vinyl ester, vinyl ester modified, and others. On the basis of the end use industry the Global Vinyl Ester Market is segmented onto pipes & tanks, marine, wind energy, oil & gas, aerospace, construction, and others. Geographically, the markets is divided into five key regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4848

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is the largest market owing to the growth of the oil & gas and wind industry. India, Japan and China are the major markets in this region on accounts of an increasing investment in oil & gas and wind energy sectors. The U.S. is the largest market in this region owing to the presence of well-established end use industries such as the marine industry. Increasing production of yachts and ships drive the growth of the marine industry in this region. Since vinyl ester is more resistant to water degradation, it prevent the entry of water into the ships and yachts. This, in turn, is expected favor the demand for vinyl ester composite in this region. The U.K, France, Germany, and Italy are major contributor to the market growth. The aerospace and automotive industries in Europe are the major consumers of vinyl ester, which is used in the manufacturing of reinforced fiber glass in this region. Latin America is witnessing a steady growth in countries namely Brazil and Argentina. In the coming years, the opportunities for vinyl ester material are expected to boost the growth of the Middle East & African market due to rising end use industries namely building & construction which would help propel the growth of the regional market.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the leading players in the Global Vinyl Ester Market are Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Interplastic Corporation (U.S.), Reinhold GmbH (Germany), Sino Polymer New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Swancor Holding Co., Ltd. (China), AOC, LLC (U.S.), Showa Denko K.K. (Japan), Polynt S.p.A. (Italy), Scott Bader Company Ltd. (U.K), and allnex group (Germany).

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vinyl-ester-market-4848

Key Points from Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview of Global Vinyl Ester Market

6 Market Trends

7. Global Vinyl Ester Market by Product Type

8. Global Vinyl Ester Market by End Use

9. Global Vinyl Ester Market by Region

10. Company Landscape

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Product Type/Business Segment Overview

11.1.3 Financial Updates

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.2 Interplastic Corporation

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Product Type/Business Segment Overview

11.2.3 Financial Updates

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.3 Reinhold GmbH

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Product Type/Business Segment Overview

11.3.3 Financial Updates

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.4 Sino Polymer New Materials Co., Ltd.

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Product Type/Business Segment Overview

11.4.3 Financial Updates

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.5 Swancor Holding Co., Ltd.

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Product Type/Business Segment Overview

11.5.3 Financial Updates

11.5.4 Key Developments

12. Conclusion

Make an Enquiry before buying @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4848

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com