November 27, 2017 – Philadelphia, PA – In the recently-released 2017 edition of the US News & World Report’s “100 Best Places to Retire in The USA,”Philadelphia achieved a highly respectable ranking of 19th. The news comes as no surprise to the Main Line realty team at Sage Realty, which has served the area for years and knows the many diverse reasons people move to Main Line communities like Wayne and Villanova.

Learning about the Main Line

Unlike many of the entries on the US News & World Report list, Philadelphia is home to a broad demographic of residents. The average age of a resident is 38, but millennials also abound, and those 65 and older still make up 14.2 percent of the population. These statistics further establish Philadelphia as a highly diverse city, with communities representing a wide range of lifestyles.

In particular, US News & World Report singled out the excellent property values, great transportation options, and high availability of jobs as reasons Philadelphia communities, like those on the Main Line, were so high on the list.

Philadelphia’s Main Line has Something for Everyone

The Main Line also has several extra features which can often prove to be deciding factors when a person or family is choosing a new location. One can find plenty of natural beauty in the area, with multiple lakes and nature trails to hike. The area also features a thriving local art scene, with excellent music, theater, and visual art to choose from. Young or old, Philadelphia has something for just about anyone – and Sage Realty is glad to help people relocate and find excellent Main Line real estate.

About Sage Realty, LLC

Sage Realty is a different kind of Realtor®, one which ensures absolutely no conflict of interest, with a commitment to providing a higher quality of services to its clients. Sage Realty believes in giving clients the most positive experience when searching for new Main Line homes, and remains up to date on the latest trends and information. Their dedication to excellence has made Sage Realty a popular choice for buyers and sellers seeking Main Line realty services.

For more information or press inquiries, contact 610.687.4000 or visit https://www.findahomeinpa.com.