The Orient Dual Dial Automatic FXC00003B Men’s Watch Mens Watch looks pretty off-beat, even among the dual time watches. Its specs resembles sci-fi gadgets pretty closely, almost seeming like to be fallen out of the league of futuristically designed watches of the recent times. At the same time, the Orient Dual Dial Automatic FXC00003B Men’s Watch succeeds in creating a rank of its own, with the label hardly mattering after the phenomenal science bringing the fit and finish! You can tell at a glance that it’s an Orient!

The Orient Dual Dial Automatic FXC00003B Men’s Watch answers the expectations of thousands of watch enthusiasts with the use of a sub-dial and a calendar disc along with a cutout on the main dial. Rotating discs peep from within, indicating time in a different zone. It shows in the 24-hours format. Not that you need to be with some spec-ops group to sport that. Even travelers find it handy. Tracking the time at a destination in advance is always a privilege. Or if you are running businesses offshore! The Orient Dual Dial Automatic FXC00003B Men’s Watch comes useful for many a reasons, even to time the viewing of live soccer telecasts!

The Orient Dual Dial Automatic FXC00003B Men’s Watch Mens Watch might look a little complex at first, which is going to appeal to lovers of complications. Mechanical watches usually come plain within the affordable-to-slightly-high category; with the Orient Dual Dial Automatic FXC00003B Men’s Watch brings forth a few useful gimmicks.

The calendar is definitely one. Instead of a cutout window, it’s laid all across the periphery of the dial. It looks sportier too; a suitable alternative to formal business watches when speed is all you need. The Orient Dual Dial Automatic FXC00003B Men’s Watch fits the dress-sports category very well; the business touch comes with a dash of adventure. The other time display is a regular analog with hands set at the centre of the sub-dial. It’s set deep, with edges protruding from the watch face.

The Orient Dual Dial Automatic FXC00003B is a brilliant example of a watch that’s solid and real but miles away from being serious without a cause. Those shifting from digital watches shall find the Orient Star Classic Automatic Watch a loveable piece. Easily fitting into the darker but elegant side of dressing, the Orient Dual Dial Automatic FXC00003B Men’s Watch is quite breathtaking and inspiring for a lifestyle that’s outgoing and never saying “no” towards embracing newer, useful concepts.

