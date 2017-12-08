Molex has merged automotive-grade durability with mass availability on its line of USB Smart Charge Modules. Manufactured specifically for customers’ automotive and commercial vehicles that require a smart-charge USB module, Molex products feature state-of-the-art design to give users maximum performance. Along with their unique design, USB Smart Modules were created to fit into limited space, making them the ideal fit for a wide spectrum of vehicles, ranging from farm equipment and trains to cars, trucks and SUVs.

The USB Smart Charge Modules are available in both single port and dual port models. Outside of the number of ports, the two models are nearly identical. Each features over-voltage, over-current and short-circuit protection for safety. Both models also are equipped with a 2.4A output current, a battery operating voltage of 9 to 16V, and can operate from temperatures ranging from -40 to 85°C. Additionally, each have an automotive-grade USB and are compliant to Apple MFI.

Molex USB modules are perfect for customers looking for a safer and better performing charger within a less intrusive product. These modules have been given an automotive grade and feature a higher output current than their market competition, while taking up less front panel space in a vehicle.

As authorized distributor for Molex, Heilind Asia provides Molex products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

