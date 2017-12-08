Mobile device management is one of the growing fields in information technology market. Mobile device management deals with integration, monitoring and managing mobile devices such as laptops, tablets and smartphones. Mobile virtualization is an extended field of mobile device management gaining popularity during recent years. Multiple virtual platforms can be installed on a single mobile device or wireless device with the help of mobile virtualization technology. It allows companies to operate various operating systems at a granular level with additional security and flexibility offerings.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mobile-virtualization-market.html

The growth of machine to machine (M2M) technology is the primary growth driver to mobile virtualization market. Growing use of smartphones and technology enabled devices are generating the demand for mobile virtualization technologies. Smartphone adoption is growing at a faster rate, with several applications such as social media applications, financial applications, entertainment applications used under a single platform. With these applications, confidential data is also stored on the device, to minimize the potential risks the need for mobile virtualization has increased. Bring your own device (BYOD) concept is popular among corporates, also, carrying separate devices for personal and corporate use has become a complex matter, mobile virtualization helps in reducing these complexities. Data stored on the mobile virtualization enabled smartphone is encrypted, this prevents the external sources to interact or access the corporate data stored on the smartphone. The operating systems can be protected with passwords for the corporate side of the smartphone. Additionally the personal data such as photos, personal emails and social network data can also be protected with mobile virtualization effectively. One can use the same technology enabled device for business as well as corporate use with the help of mobile visualization as this system protects the credentials of the user.

The use of mobile virtualization can enable the user to use two operating systems on the same smartphone. Mobile virtualization favors reuse of software and hardware by which the mobile devices can be manufactured with reduced cost, thus this would also help the companies to reduce the time required to develop a software. These factors are cumulatively driving the growth of mobile virtualization market. Growing adoption of cloud computing in business operations is also anticipated to drive the market, as the growth of mobile virtualization is dependent on cloud computing. Mobile virtualization comes with robust security options, thus making it safe to use multiple operating systems on a single electronic device. Lack of awareness about the advantages of mobile virtualization is one of the limitations to mobile virtualization market as the technology is still in its initial development phase. However, it is understood that major companies in different regions have made strategic collaborations with leading technology companies to provide mobile virtualization services. Small and medium enterprises (SME) along with the large enterprises are anticipated to adopt mobile virtualization technology during the forecast period.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19211

Industry participants engaged in mobile virtualization market are Cellrox ltd, IBM Corporation, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, VMware, Inc., Red Bend Software, Inc., Xen Technologies Pty Ltd, Attune Systems, Open Kernel Labs and Motorola Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com