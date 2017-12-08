MIT Group is also offering structured cabling and installation of data lines, electrical Works, Local Area Network and Wide Area Network installation and general services. We involved with this information a complete profile of our company so that you may have an idea of how our company is organized and the services we are capable of offering.

We are the best option to choose for Abu Dhabi Structured Cabling services. We will give you our commendations which you may take benefit of so that proper improvement measures may be introduced. Backed with the objectives and vitality of our employee, we came up to be the best in the industry through these years. We are accomplishing these because we give our unmatched support and commitment to our esteemed customers to gain their trust in partnering with our company and offering a peaceful, welcoming and open learning environment to our people.

We have team of professionals to install Abu Dhabi Hikvision Camera. We don’t just do our effort for nothing but we do our job to give client satisfaction be it in economic, accuracy and even the unending practical support for our product. To meet our very key objective which is to gain, broaden, and give knowledge, to gain faith and to have robust partnership to our clients. We don’t just install and add networks, but we do install and integrate client’s trust and constancy to our business.

Our people who had a wide knowledge and experience in installing electrical systems, structured cabling and several auxiliary systems. We are skilled well by our providers in wide designing and installation of their products, and incessantly update us to keep efficient and expert enough with the modern technology and techniques in order to give the unmatched service to our clients.

Contact Info

Mangala International Technology

P.O Box: 37984, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Phone: +97126673310

Fax: +97126673320

Mobile: +971558990455, +971505117152

Email: mitgroup@eim.ae

Website: http://www.mitgroupuae.com/