A new report published by Persistence Market Research analyzes the global large format display market over a 10 year period from 2017 to 2027. The report titled ‘Large Format Display Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) & Forecast (2017 – 2027)’ presents insights on the factors anticipated to impact market revenue growth during the forecast period. According to the report, the global large format display market is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 21,403.8 Mn by the end of 2027, up from an estimated US$ 10,018.2 Mn in 2017. Revenue generated by the large format display market during 2017 – 2027 is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9%.

Request Sample: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20284

Global Large Format Display Market: Dynamics

Higher mean time between failure, increasing sports and international events across the globe, and rapid global modernization and urbanization are some of the factors anticipated to boost revenue growth of the global large format display market. However, high costs, an increasing adoption of smart TV, and growing preference towards online advertising are some of the factors likely to restrain market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Global Large Format Display Market: Segmentation & Forecast

The global large format display market is segmented on the basis of Screen Size (32” to 40”, 40” to 80”, >80”); Type (Standalone, Video Wall, Outdoor, Touchscreen); Deployment Type (Installed, Rental); Backlight Technology (LED Backlit, CCFL); Industry (Government & Public, Hospitality, Retail, Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Sports, Others); and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East & Africa).

North America is the largest regional market with about 29% value share in 2027. Western Europe is the second largest regional market with just under 19% value share in 2027

market with about 29% value share in 2027. Western Europe is the second largest regional market with just under 19% value share in 2027 By deployment type , the installed segment is the largest, holding more than two-thirds of the market share throughout the forecast period

, the installed segment is the largest, holding more than two-thirds of the market share throughout the forecast period On the basis of screen size , the 40” to 80” segment is expected to increase 2.2X during the forecast period and hold a market share of just under 60% by 2027

, the 40” to 80” segment is expected to increase 2.2X during the forecast period and hold a market share of just under 60% by 2027 By type , the touchscreen segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 9.4% during the forecast period

, the touchscreen segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 9.4% during the forecast period On the basis of backlight technology , LED Backlit is the largest segment estimated to hold more than 95% value share of the global large format display market throughout the period of forecast

, LED Backlit is the largest segment estimated to hold more than 95% value share of the global large format display market throughout the period of forecast By industry, retail is expected to be the largest segment in terms of value, with about 24% market share in 2027 and a CAGR of 7.3%

Download TOC: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/20284

Global Large Format Display Market: Key Players

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the global large format display market such as SAMSUNG, LG Electronics, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Barco, Sharp Corporation, BenQ Corporation, Planar Systems Inc., and Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. Companies in the global large format display market are entering into long-term contracts with business partners to increase sales revenue and new innovation strategy, thereby enabling large format display vendors to reach new potential customers in emerging markets.