Operating room is a facility where all the surgical procedures are performed on patients in order to treat different physiological and pathological conditions in a sterile environment, operating rooms are also known as the operation theatre or operating suite. An operating room equipped with technically advanced equipment ensures better patient care and enhanced operational efficiency by empowering surgeons and other healthcare professionals with greater flexibility and ease of handling. All these equipment are used for the betterment of patient care and enhanced operational efficiency by empowering surgeons and other healthcare professionals with greater flexibility and ease of handling.

Rapid technological advancement has brought a lot of changes in the way of surgical procedures which are carried out today around the globe. Operating rooms are becoming more commodious with new and advanced operating equipment that have become an essential part of modern hybrid operating rooms. The operating room equipment global market is primarily characterized by growing demand for technically advanced operating room equipment as healthcare providers across the globe are increasingly adopting the concept of hybrid operating rooms.

Hybrid operating room combine the surgical and non-surgical functions such as diagnostics, radiology, patient monitoring, and etc. at one place and provide surgeons with greater operational flexibility by enabling access to advanced imaging modalities such as C-arm, CT scanners, MRI scanners, and others.

Operating Room Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Presently, operating room equipment global market is driven by the technological advancement in healthcare sector, increase in the number of surgery procedure around the globe, increase in the number of ambulatory surgical centers, rise in the aging population and increase in the prevalence of chronic disease. However, high cost associated with latest technology devices act as a major barrier for operating room equipment global market.

Operating Room Equipment Market: Overview

With rapid technological advancement, increase in the number of ambulatory surgical centers, rise in the aging population, increasing demand for operational efficiency, increase in the prevalence of chronic disease, and increase in the number of surgery procedure around the globe, the operating room equipment global market is expected to have a healthy growth rate in the forecast period (2015-2025).

Operating Room Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global operating room equipment market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is the leading market for operating room equipment due to rapid technological innovations, huge investment on research and development in this region. Whereas, Europe and Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial growth due to large consumer base, rising government initiatives for enhancing healthcare infrastructure, and high disposable incomewill contribute to the global operating room equipment market value exhibiting a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2015-2025.

Operating Room Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating global players in operating room equipment global market are Getinge AB, Creative Health Tech Pvt. Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, STERIS Corporation, Trumpf Medical, BERCHTOLD Corporation, and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

