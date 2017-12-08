Global Robotic Surgery Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW), by product type (Surgical robot system, instruments and consumables and services), by application (gynecology, general surgery, urology, orthopedic, neurology and others), by brands (da Vinci, CyberKnife, MAKO, ROSA, NAVIO and others), by Market share of Major companies (Intuitive Surgical, Accuray, Stryker, Mazor Robotics, Zimmer Biomet, Smith and Nephew, Renishaw, TransEnterix and Think Surgical, Medrobotics, Restoration Robotics, OMNIlife Science, Stereotaxisv, Titan Medical, Cambridge Medical Robotics, Auris Surgical, Avatera Medical, Verb Surgical, Medicaroid Corporation, Samsung Corporation)

• Globally, the prevalence of osteoarthritis is anticipated to rise to 178.4 million by 2021. This is going to drive the demand for robot-assisted orthopedic surgeries in the long term.

• As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the specialized cancer agency of the World Health Organization, annual cancer rates around the world are projected to increase by over 56% to 22.0 million new cases in the year 2030 from 14.1 million cases in 2012. Furthermore, the prevalence of chronic disease is expected to rise steadily in the near future, with projected two-third of all reported deaths as a result of chronic diseases by 2020.

• The number of medical surgeries is further expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2016 to 2021.

The key factors driving the growth of the robotic surgery market are rise incidence of chronic disease, growth in minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and incline in number of surgical robots getting clearance from regulatory authorities. The market is also expected to grow due to technological innovations such as the capsule robot system, software/applications and imaging system, increasing geriatric population base and increasing per capita healthcare expenditures. A number of surgical robots are expected to be launched in the near future for soft tissue surgeries, orthopedic, neurology and several other procedures. In the next five years, private healthcare expenditure is anticipated to grow to USD 3.4 trillion at a CAGR of 3.8% during the period 2016-2021. This will drive the demand for robotic surgery systems and robotic assisted surgical procedures across the world in the mid-long term.

Ken Research in its latest study, Global Robotic Surgery Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW), by Product Type (Surgical Robot System, Instruments and Accessories and Services) – Outlook to 2022 suggests that Intuitive Surgical, Accuray, Stryker, Mazor Robotics, Zimmer Biomet, and Smith and Nephew will remain the major players in this space. However, these major players will witness rising competition from new entrants who will launch technologically advanced, cheaper products in the market.

Global Robotic Surgery Market is projected to register a positive CAGR during the period 2016-2021. Reduced system and treatment cost would aid in growth of system sales and robot-assisted surgical procedures across the world, which would result in overall market growth for surgical robotic surgery.

