According to a new report Global Integration Platform as a Service Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Integration Platform as a Service is expected to attain a market size of $4.5billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 44.3% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the growth of the Integration Platform as a Service market are raising adoption of cloud infrastructure and mobile applications, and rapidly growing demand from Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), largely due to the increasing need optimize business process efficiency and transparency.
The Integration Platform as a Service market has been segmented into service type, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region. The application integration service segment is anticipated to grow the fastest with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud service orchestration segment held the maximum market share in 2016 within the iPaaS market.
The media and entertainment vertical due to its enormous potential is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the help of iPaaS, media and entertainment companies are building new and better ways to enhance their digital supply chain, and at the same time reducing operational costs.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Integration Platform as a Service have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, CA, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Informatica Corporation., Mulesoft, Inc., SnapLogic, Inc. and Celigo, Inc.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-integration-platform-as-a-service-market/
Global Integration Platform as a Service Market Segmentation
By Type
Cloud Service Orchestration
Data Transformation
API Management
Data Integration
Real Time Monitoring & Integration
B2B & Cloud Integration
Managed Services
By Organization Size
Small and Medium Businesses
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Mode
Public
Private
Hybrid
By Vertical
BFSI
Consumer Goods & Retail
Telecom & IT
Education
Government & Public Sector
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Media & Entertainment
Others
By Geography
North America Integration Platform as a Service Market
U.S. Integration Platform as a Service Market
Canada Integration Platform as a Service Market
Mexico Integration Platform as a Service Market
Rest of North America Integration Platform as a Service Market
Europe Integration Platform as a Service Market
Germany Integration Platform as a Service Market
U.K. Integration Platform as a Service Market
France Integration Platform as a Service Market
Russia Integration Platform as a Service Market
Spain Integration Platform as a Service Market
Italy Integration Platform as a Service Market
Rest of Europe Integration Platform as a Service Market
Asia-Pacific Integration Platform as a Service Market
China Integration Platform as a Service Market
Japan Integration Platform as a Service Market
India Integration Platform as a Service Market
South Korea Integration Platform as a Service Market
Singapore Integration Platform as a Service Market
Malaysia Integration Platform as a Service Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Integration Platform as a Service Market
LAMEA Integration Platform as a Service Market
Brazil Integration Platform as a Service Market
Argentina Integration Platform as a Service Market
UAE Integration Platform as a Service Market
Saudi Arabia Integration Platform as a Service Market
South Africa Integration Platform as a Service Market
Nigeria Integration Platform as a Service Market
Rest of LAMEA Integration Platform as a Service Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
HP Enterprise Company
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
CA, Inc.
Salesforce.com, Inc.
Informatica Corporation.
Mulesoft, Inc.
SnapLogic, Inc.
Celigo, Inc.
