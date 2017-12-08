Federal healthcare fraud defense law firm Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP announced today to accept clients accused of healthcare fraud, compound pharmacy fraud, prescription fraud, mail and wire fraud, Tricare Fraud, Medicare Fraud, and violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute in Indianapolis and throughout the Southern and Northern District of Indiana.

Dr. Nick Oberheiden, a healthcare fraud defense attorney with Oberheiden & McMurrey, explains: “The federal government continues to investigate and prosecute medical providers, pharmacies, toxicology laboratories, and healthcare business owners in Indiana. When this happens to you or your business, it is important to realize the severity of the penalties. Any mistake in your defense strategy can cost you your license or your livelihood, let alone your freedom. Aggressive prosecution must be responded with sophisticated and proven defense strategies.”

Attorney Oberheiden defends federal charges in Indiana together with attorneys Bill McMurrey, Elizabeth Stepp, and Lynette Byrd.

“Healthcare fraud charges, whether for Medicare or Tricare Fraud or Anti-Kickback violations, are very serious. I have spent more than twenty years at the Department of Justice and I have led hundreds of healthcare fraud prosecutions as Chief Coordinator for Criminal Healthcare Fraud at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in North Texas. Let me tell you: Experience really matters. In order to have a chance defeating an investigation or pending charges, your lawyer must combine profound familiarity with healthcare laws and superb trial skills. And by trial skills I mean specific experience in healthcare fraud jury trials,” adds Mr. McMurrey.

Medical providers and business owners in Indianapolis must remain attentive to compliance and law enforcement. Various U.S. Attorneys’ Offices currently investigate physicians, healthcare marketers, and pharmacies for potential Tricare Fraud, compounding pharmacy fraud, over-utilization, Medicare Fraud, violations of the False Claims Act, Stark Law, and illegal renumeration between referring physicians and healthcare businesses.

About Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP

Oberheiden & McMurrey is a healthcare fraud defense law firm composed of several former federal prosecutors and experienced federal criminal defense attorneys. Several members of the Firm previously served the Department of Justice as federal trial attorneys and federal prosecutors tasked with healthcare fraud enforcement. The Firm offers this specific government experience to defend clients in Indianapolis and neighboring communities against potential or pending investigations led by the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Department of Defense (DOD), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

