The healthcare fraud defense law firm Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP has announced that it will be serving clients in San Francisco, California and the surrounding Bay Area. The firm is based out of Dallas, Texas, but regularly deals with cases all across the United States.

“You don’t go to the dentist when you suffer from a heart attack. Similarly, you can’t trust that just any attorney will be able to handle your healthcare fraud case. You need an attorney that specializes in healthcare fraud defense. When you’re facing serious charges, mistakes can cause you to lose your livelihood and freedom,” Attorney Dr. Nick Oberheiden explains.

“Our firm’s extensive trial experiences makes us unique in our ability to handle healthcare fraud cases. The attorneys at our firm have handled hundreds of healthcare fraud investigations, including related grand jury proceedings, and trials, and many of our attorneys held leading positions within the Department of Justice. Other firms may claim to have great trial experience, but when it comes to healthcare fraud defense, how many of those firms really have the specific experience handling these cases? Our firm has that experience, and our attorneys’ backgrounds as prosecutors and healthcare trial experience can be the difference between the a successful result and serious penalties,” explains Attorney Bill McMurrey, the firm’s naming partner and a former Department of Justice Trial Attorney.

Our firm’s founding attorney Dr. Nick Oberheiden has experience defending healthcare providers and business owners across the country, including in the state of California. Attorney Bill McMurrey’s experience includes time as the Department of Justice Trial Attorney and the U.S. Attorney’s Chief Coordinator for Civil and Criminal Healthcare Fraud for the North Texas Office. Former Assistant United States Attorney Lynette Byrd previously served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s healthcare fraud section for the Department of Justice. Attorney Glenn Harrison has worked as both a Special Assistant United States Attorneys and a Department of Justice Trial Attorney.

Areas We Serve in San Francisco Bay Area

Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP, serves clients involved in federal cases throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the surrounding areas, including San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, Palo Alto, Fremont, Santa Clara, San Jose, Richmond, Concord, San Rafael, Alameda, San Leandro, Hayward, Union City, and more.

About Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP

Several former Department of Justice trial lawyers, federal prosecutors and other experienced attorneys make up the team of attorneys at Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP, giving the firm the experience necessary to successfully represent clients in civil and criminal healthcare fraud investigations, trials and audits. The trial and healthcare law backgrounds of our attorneys includes defending clients all over the U.S. in cases involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of Inspector General (OIG), the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the Department of Defense (DOD), among other major federal agencies.

Additional Information

For more information about the Firm and its attorneys, please visit www.federal-lawyer.com or call 310-873-8140.

This press release was prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. The information contained in this press release may constitute attorney advertising in some jurisdictions.

Prior results do not guarantee similar future outcomes. All terms and conditions found on www.federal-lawyer.com apply.

Contact:

Dr. Nick Oberheiden

Company: Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP

Address: Dallas, TX

Phone: 310-873-8140