The Electric AC motors Market was worth USD 65.79 billion in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 128.80 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.75% during the forecast period. Electric AC motors are utilized as a part of HVAC equipment that is commercial and residential structures. The increasing requirement for HVAC systems is anticipated to build the interest for AC engines over the figure period. Furthermore, AC motors are used in a wide range of equipment, for example, home appliances, and industrial equipment, for example, conveyor belts and fixed cranes. The market is anticipated to encounter huge development, which is ascribed to the enlarged automation and modernization of industrial procedures. Entrenched power generation sector and oil & gas industry drive the expanded interest for industrial automation, for which these items go about as key segments in cost-saving. These products are practical as they bring about irrelevant support cost because of their development. They don’t include accessories, for example, commutators, slip rings, or brushes, which require support. Their design incorporates oversized bearings, high-integrity seals, and cast iron construction, which ensure higher dependability and enhanced working life in harsh workplaces. The consistent ascent in commercial construction projects over developing and developed nations, alongside a steady increment in HVAC establishments, is probably going to help the market for electric AC motors.

The Electric AC motors Market is segmented as follows-

By Type:

• Induction AC Motors

• Synchronous AC Motors

By Voltage:

• Fractional HP Output

• Integral HP Output

By End User:

• Motor Vehicles

• Aerospace & Transportation

• Industrial Machinery

• HVAC Equipment

• Household Appliances

