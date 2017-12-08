Key excerpts from Future Market Insights’ latest report on the global asparagus market project that by the end of 2027, around 10,300,521.7 metric tonnes (MT) of asparagus will be consumed across the globe. The sales of 10 million MT of asparagus are estimated to bring in revenues worth over US$ 37 Bn. Rising awareness among consumers regarding benefits of consuming asparagus is expected to instrument the growth in global consumption. By helping consumers boost their immunity, enhance brain function, and at certain extent, fight cancer, asparagus will continue to be an essential vegetable rich in nutrients.

In terms of production, China is expected to remain the world’s largest asparagus producer throughout the forecast period, 2017-2027. In 2014, China recorded production of half a million metric tonnes of asparagus. China’s contribution to the asparagus market in Asia-Pacific will remain significant. However, brimming demand for asparagus makes Western Europe the largest market, procuring over 40% share of global revenues. North America is also expected to be at the forefront of expansion of the global asparagus market, recording consumption of nearly 2 million MT of asparagus by 2016-end.

In spite of ample production and growing awareness regarding benefits of asparagus, the market is poised to grow at a moderate place. In terms of volume, the market is projected to showcase a 2.2% CAGR, while global asparagus revenues are projected to soar sluggishly at 3.1% CAGR during the forecast period. The report, titled “Asparagus Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017-2027,” has identifies key restraints for the growth of global asparagus sales, which include:

Farmers Opting for Direct Marketing – Farmers cultivating asparagus sell their produce by themselves, through traditional village bazaars and roadside outlets. Large and small restaurants as well as common consumers are also preferring to purchase this farm-fresh asparagus through direct marketing of farmers. This practice is impacting the global asparagus sales, but at a moderate extent.

High Costs for Processing & Storage of Asparagus – The most crucial inhibitor for growth of global asparagus sales is the need for higher capital investment in storage and processing of asparagus. Cost of packaging, cooling and transportation is relatively high, which reduces the price per pound of asparagus. Reduction in price per pound further leads to monetary losses for manufacturers. Processed asparagus, such as asparagus in brine, soups, mixed vegetable products etc., being sold at higher cost price, is expected to result in lower uptake among some sections of consumers in the world.

Leading manufacturers of asparagus include: Altar Produce LLC, Sociedad Agrícola Virú, DanPer Trujillo S.A.C., Limgroup B.V., TEBOZA BV, THIERMANN SPAGEL FARM, ILIOS – The Greek Asparagus Company, BEJO SEEDS LTD., Spargelhof Elsholz Gbr, Cutter Asparagus Seed, JERSEY ASPARAGUS FARMS, INC., Consorzio Associazione Produttori Ortofrutticoli Foggia, Mazzoni Vivai, and California Asparagus Seed and Transplants, Inc.

Additional Highlights from the Report –

By the end of 2017, the report estimates that over 8.2 million MT of asparagus will consumed globally, raking in US$ 27.7 Bn revenues

Towards the end of 2027, over three-fourth of global revenues will be accounted by sales of fresh asparagus

Likewise, green asparagus will also hold 75% share of global revenues throughout the forecast period, registering revenue growth at 3.3% CAGR

