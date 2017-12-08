In this report, the United States Algae Products Market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

• The West

• Southwest

• The Middle Atlantic

• New England

• The South

• The Midwest

with sales volume, revenue value, market share and growth rate of Algae Products in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 forecast.

United States Algae Products market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Algae Products sales volume, price, revenue Million USD and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

• Alltech

• Cyanotech

• DIC Corporation

• Seaweed Energy Solutions

• Sapphire

• Solazyme

• Algae Farms

• TAAU Australia

• Algatechologies

• PT. Indonusa Algaemas Prima

• PT. Agarindo Bogatama

• Karagen Indonesia

• FEBICO

• Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company

• Everyone Excellent Algae

• Shengbada Biology

• Gather Great Ocean Algae

• Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Eucheuma

• Laminaria Japonica

• Gracilaria

• Undaria Pinnatifida

• Porphyra

• Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Algae Products for each application, including

• Animal & Aquaculture Feed

• Biofuels & Bioenergy

• Food

• Chemicals

• Others

Table of Contents

United States Algae Products Market Report 2017

1 Algae Products Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Algae Products

1.2 Classification of Algae Products by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Algae Products Market Size Sales Volume Comparison by Type 2012-2022

1.2.2 United States Algae Products Market Size Sales Volume Market Share by Type Product Category in 2016

1.2.3 Eucheuma

1.2.4 Laminaria Japonica

1.2.5 Gracilaria

1.2.6 Undaria Pinnatifida

1.2.7 Porphyra

1.2.8 Others

1.3 United States Algae Products Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Algae Products Market Size Consumption and Market Share Comparison by Application 2012-2022

1.3.2 Animal & Aquaculture Feed

1.3.3 Biofuels & Bioenergy

1.3.4 Food

1.3.5 Chemicals

1.3.6 Others

1.4 United States Algae Products Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Algae Products Market Size Value Comparison by Region 2012-2022

1.4.2 The West Algae Products Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.3 Southwest Algae Products Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Algae Products Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.5 New England Algae Products Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.6 The South Algae Products Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.7 The Midwest Algae Products Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.5 United States Market Size Value and Volume of Algae Products 2012-2022

1.5.1 United States Algae Products Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2022

1.5.2 United States Algae Products Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2022

2 United States Algae Products Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Algae Products Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers 2012-2017

2.2 United States Algae Products Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers 2012-2017

2.3 United States Algae Products Average Price by Players/Suppliers 2012-2017

2.4 United States Algae Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Algae Products Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Algae Products Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Algae Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Algae Products Sales Volume and Revenue Value by Region 2012-2017

3.1 United States Algae Products Sales and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

3.2 United States Algae Products Revenue and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

3.3 United States Algae Products Price by Region 2012-2017

