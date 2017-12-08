Wall Township, NJ – Enjoying a healthier 2018 can be simple. Dr. Michael E. Rothman, New Jersey’s leading holistic physician, has created a list of 7 easy habits to help you create a healthier new year.

“…Focus on the process,” Rothman advises. “Focusing on the activities you can do to help you improve your health is more realistic; thus, you are more likely to achieve your goals. Here are seven simple, easy resolutions that will greatly improve your life and should be implemented right away.”

Dr. Rothman goes on to explain the seven steps to getting healthier. Each step is more than merely a trick or resolution. They are habits that one can start easily and maintain easily, and that can change your life.

Discussing sleep, water, sweets, and nutritious food, Rothman guides readers through these habits that will make their bodies healthier. And one commonly offered recommendation is not listed — exercise.

Rothman’s ideas aren’t the usual “workout an hour a day” or “lose weight” pieces of advice. His ideas are simple methods for slimming and getting healthier that one can do every single day.

Dr. Rothman concludes the article, “…there you have it, a relatively easy, seven-point plan for vastly improving your health in the New Year. Start incorporating these suggestions into your daily life and you will quickly notice improvements in how you feel and how you look. Stay focused on the process needed to achieve your goals.” With his common-sense advice, Dr. Rothman shows his readers how they can easily get in better shape, and, more importantly, feel great.

To read the complete article, visit http://mdwellnessmd.com/blog/post/seven-simple-habits-to-improve-your-health-in-the-new-year/

Over the last 20 years, Dr. Rothman has dedicated his life to helping his patients understand the “how and why” of their health. He strives to provide the highest quality care utilizing natural, holistic, non-toxic methods. Dr. Rothman has an extensive background in Nutrition, Biochemistry, Physiology and Physics. This NJ holistic doctor is highly respected by his peers and is loved by his patients.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Michael Rothman MD at 732-268-7663 or email him at info@mdwellnessmd.com

Contact:

Michael Rothman MD

Telephone: 732-268-7663

Email: info@mdwellnessmd.com

Website: www.mdwellnessmd.com