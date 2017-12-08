6th International Conference and Exhibition on Materials Science and Chemistry (Materials Chemistry 2018) has been slated on May 17-18, 2018 at Rome, Italy which works on the theme “An Insight into the research aspects of Chemistry for the intuition of Materials Syntheses and Processing”.

Conference Highlights:

• Materials Science and Chemistry

• Materials Science and Engineering

• Materials Chemistry in Developing Areas

• Materials Synthesis and Characterization

• Analytical Techniques and Instrumentation in Materials Chemistry

• Polymeric Materials

• Nanomaterials

• Inorganic Materials Chemistry

• Organic Materials Chemistry

• Applied Materials Chemistry

• Materials Chemistry and Physics

• Science and Technology of Advanced Materials

Organizing Committee:

• Kyriakos Porfyrakis, Oxford University, UK

• Olivier JOUBERT, University of Nantes, France

• Igor F. Perepichka, Bangor University, UK

• Shouxun Ji, Brunel University London, UK

• Hanshan Dong, University of Birmingham, UK

“I enjoyed my stay in Berlin and made quite a few new contacts at the conference. The conference was nicely organized and offered a good chance for interactions with others.” says Dr. V P Balema, Ames Laboratory, US DOE, USA, Honourable Speaker of Materials Chemistry 2017.

“I was impressed by the organization. The configuration of the program with the talks was very good. I can recommend this kind of conferences for other people. We’ve observed enormous growth in the areas of materials chemistry from previous year” says Prof. Dr. Michael W. Tausch, University of Wuppertal, Germany, Honourable Speaker of Materials Chemistry 2016.