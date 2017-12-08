12th World Congress on

Pharmaceutical Sciences & Innovations in Pharma Industry

Theme: Latest Trends in Pharmacy: Spanning the Gap in Research and Product Commercialization

Home | Conference Brochure | Submit Abstract | Scientific Sessions

Conference series takes pleasure in inviting the scientific community across the globe to attend the 12th World Congress on Pharmaceutical Sciences & Innovations in Pharma Industry during February 26- 27, 2018 at London, UK with a motto to Explore Innovations in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharma Industry and Drug Delivery & Drug Discovery.

The gathering will address Pharmaceutical Research in the area of Pharmaceutical manufacturing, while laying emphasis on innovative methodologies in pharmaceutical and food manufacturing. Pharmaceutical Sciences 2018 will be the best venue for Research Associate, Research Scientist, Directors, CEO’s of Pharmaceutical Organizations, Drug Delivery Technology Manufacturers, Regulatory Affairs Associate, Bio Statistician, Health professionals, Scholars from Pharmaceutical backgrounds, Quality Control Analyst, Quality Assurance Specialist, Market research Analyst, Associate Product Manager, Product Manager, Strategy Director, Business Development Manager, Pharmacists, Deans, Students, Professors, Researchers, and Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences from Universities and Medical Colleges.

Organizing Committee:

Anka G Ehrhardt, Director Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, USA; Adam Le Gresley, Professor Kingston University, United Kingdom; Emmanuel O. Akala, Professor Howard University, USA; Sophia Zi Gu, Professor University of New South Wales, Australia; Christopher Tirotta, Director Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, USA; Andrea Nicolini, Professor University of Pisa, Italy; Satyanarayana Somavarapu, Professor UCL School of Pharmacy, United Kingdom; Noëlle O’Driscoll, Professor Robert Gordon University, United Kingdom; Dieter Heber, Professor University of Kiel, Germany; Zeeshan Ahmad, Professor De Montfort University, United Kingdom; Esam Ghanem, Head – Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance, Keyrus Biopharma, Belgium; Sinerik Ayrapetyan, Professor UNESCO, Chair- Life Sciences International Postgraduate Educational Center, Armenia; Alireza Heidari, Professor California South University, USA; Pillhun Son, Projects Coordination Manager American Chemical Society, USA; Pierre A. Morgon, CEO MRGN Advisors, Switzerland, Anselmo J. Otero-Gonzalez, Professor Havana University, Cuba; Tirasak Pasharawipas, Professor Rangsit University, Thailand.

Previous Speakers:

Volkmar Weissig, Nanomedicine Center of Excellence in Translational Cancer Research, USA; Angela van der Salm, Director DADA Consultancy B.V, Netherlands; Patrizia Chetoni, University of Pisa, Italy; Christopher Tirotta, Director Cardiac Anesthesia, USA; Victoria Sherwood, University of Dundee, UK; Pierre A. Morgon, MRGN Advisors, Switzerland; Steve Hood, Director, Bioimaging, UK; Shelley Gandhi, Director NDA Group AB, UK; Hyungil Jung, Yonsei University, South Korea; Steve Rannard, University of Liverpool, UK; Achim Aigner, Leipzig University, Germany; Fiorenza Rancan, Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany; Balint Sinko, Pion Inc., USA; Christine Dufès, University of Strathclyde, UK; Flavia Laffleur, University of Innsbruck, Austria; Serena Mazzucchelli, University of Milan, Italy.

Pharmaceutical Sciences 2018 Conference will encourage Young Researcher’s Forum, scientists and the researchers in their early stage of career graph to widely discuss their outcome so as to enrich and develop the idea. The ‘Best Poster Award’ is meant to encourage students in taking active part in the International Science platform to sharpen their skills and knowledgebase.

The important tracks that are part of Pharmaceutical Sciences 2018 includes Globalized Pharma Sector, Drug Discovery, Drug Development, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmaceutical Nanotechnology, Regulatory Requirements for Pharmaceuticals, Purpose and Principles of GMP, Generics versus Big Pharma, Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics, R&D Advancement: Road to New Medicines, Digital Pharma, Pharmaceutical Engineering, Tamper-Evident Pharmaceutical Packaging, Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Optimization, Pharmaceutical Process Validation, Medico Marketing, Pharma and Biotech Financial Outlook, Drug Targeting and Design, Drug Delivery Technologies, Smart Drug Delivery Systems, Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery, Entrepreneurs Investment Meet.

Pharmaceutical Sciences 2018 is comprised of 18 tracks and 90 sessions designed to offer comprehensive sessions that address current issue. For more scientific sessions and abstract submission, please visit:

http://industry.pharmaceuticalconferences.com/abstract-submission.php

The Abstracts that are accepted for presentations are published in the proceedings of the Journals like Journal of Pharmacoeconomics: Open Access, Journal of Developing Drugs and Journal of Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs: Open Access.

Grab the opportunity to participate by registering through flowing link:

http://industry.pharmaceuticalconferences.com/registration.php

For further details, please contact:

Regards

Gavin Taylor | Program Manager

Pharmaceutical Sciences 2018

Direct: (702) 508-5200 Ext: 8028

E: pharmaindustry@pharmaceuticalconferences.org