China; 07, December 2017: Plastic is an indispensable material that has found extensive use in the daily life of the modern man. Not only the material is being used for the production of durable items for both indoor and outdoor use, but it has also found its way in the industrial sector. Several products that include industrial grade UPVC granule, miniature gears, and driving screws, etc. are now made of plastic since it is easily malleable and cheap to procure.

Tapping into this particular market, several agencies across the globe have come up with their business models and firms over the years. China has been leading the industry by supplying industrial grade, high-quality PVC particles and other related products for many years now. One of the leaders in this sector is the Tongxiang Longcheng Plastic Co., Ltd.

The company was founded in the year 1997 and for the past 20 years they have continuously been providing their clients with customized solutions as per their unique industrial needs. The company abides by a customer-centric business policy that binds them to attend to the needs of their clients with commitment.

They maintain a high level of quality assurance on their products which is a direct result of their attention to detail applied at every single stage of production. The client base of the company is also provided with one-off, customized products that are kept separate from the main assembly line. They do this to add a sense of uniqueness and personalization to their products, an intelligent and efficient way of client-retention.

The most successful and popular product from the manufacturing bay of the company is the flexible PVC compound that is mostly used by the electrical appliance and wire making industry. The compound has excellent levels of durability and has longer operational life. It is mainly used in the production of plastic items that are being used mostly outdoors and goes through the abuses of the weather.

The company not only has diversity in their product types but also has variety regarding product malleability. The firm manufactures both hard and soft plastic pellets that have different uses for producing various consumer goods. The soft plastic pellets can be used for manufacturing cables, seal strip, shoe soles, etc. On the other hand, the hard plastic pellets can be used for the plumbing, automobile, etc. industries.

About Tongxiang Longcheng Plastic Co., Ltd.:

Tongxiang Longcheng Plastic Co., Ltd is a Chinese company that is associated with the fabrication and supply of quality assured and industrial grade plastic pellets and UPVC granules. For further details, feel free to visit the official website of the company mentioned above.

For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Jane Tang

Telephone: +86 573 8861 8523

Email: sales@lcpvc.info

Website: www.lcpvc.com