Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025, the global sacral nerve stimulation market was valued at US$ 2,027.8 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 3,145.8 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 4.94 % from 2017 to 2025.

Browse Full Report here http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/sacral-nerve-stimulation-market

Market Insights

Injury to the spinal cord above the lumbosacral level results in disruption of both the storage capacity and emptying function of the urinary bladder. Typically, the first line of treatment for such disorders includes a combination of anticholinergic drugs, which however results in side effects such as blurred vision, constipation and cognitive changes. Sacral neuromodulation is an effective treatment to surpass the anticholinergic drugs side effects. SNS devices cause contraction of the external sphincter and the pelvic floor muscle, which result in inhibition of bladder contraction that could be involuntarily releasing urine. Research findings claim that sacral neuromodulation blocks the c-afferent fibers that are part of the afferent limb of the pathological reflex arc responsible for incontinence.

Implantable SNS devices are currently leading the product market segment due to factors such as rising prevalence of overactive bladder and they are a reversible treatment option and can be discontinued anytime. External SNS devices are anticipated to register faster growth due to key drivers such as rising prevalence of fecal incontinence and technological advancement in the device design and manufacture with minimal side effects such as jolting effects.

Urine incontinence provides a lucrative market opportunity and currently holds the largest market share due to factors such as increasing number of geriatric population suffering with urine incontinence, rising number of prostate gland complications such as prostate cancer and enlarged prostate. Fecal incontinence promises a very good sales forecast for the period 2017-2025 majorly due to factors such as rising prevalence and increasing number of patients with ulcerative colitis resulting in altered bowel peristaltic activity leading to leakage of feaces.

The sacral nerve stimulation market is technologically driven and includes major players such as Axonics SNM System, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biomedical Life Systems, Inc., Cogentix Medical, Medtronics Plc., Kegel8 (Savantini Ltd.), Neen Pericalm (Patterson Medical), Nuvectra, St. Jude Medical, LLC. and Verity Medical Ltd. (NeuroTrac).

Key Market Movements:

• Rising prevalence of urine and fecal incontinence

• Supportive regulatory environment for sacral nerve stimulation products

• Craving for junk food resulting in gastrointestinal disturbances will drive the SNS devices market for fecal incontinence

• Post-operative gastrointestinal surgery with altered parasympathetic stimulation in the gut smooth muscles to propel the deep market penetration for SNS devices

Browse the complete report at: http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/sacral-nerve-stimulation-market

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market Portraiture

2.1.1. Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market, by Product, 2016

2.1.2. Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market, by Application, 2016

2.1.3. Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market, by Geography, 2016

Chapter 3. Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography

3.7. Top 3 Countries

3.8. Competitive Landscape

3.8.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2016

Chapter 4. Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market, by Product, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market, by Product

4.3. External SNS Devices

4.4. Implantable SNS Devices

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Axonics SNM System

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

7.3. Biomedical Life Systems, Inc.

7.4. Cogentix Medical

7.5. Kegel8 (Savantini Ltd.)

7.6. Medtronics Plc.

7.7. Neen Pericalm (Patterson Medical)

7.8. Nuvectra

7.9. St. Jude Medical, LLC

7.10. Verity Medical Ltd. (NeuroTrac)

Download Free Request Sample http://www.acutemarketreports.com/request-free-sample/110743

About – Acute Market Reports:

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements. We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the world’s most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends.

Our team consists of highly motivated market research professionals and they are accountable for creating the groundbreaking technology that we utilize in our search engine operations to easily recognize the most current market research reports online.

Contact Us:

Name: Chris Paul

ACUTE MARKET REPORTS

Designation: Global Sales Manager

Toll Free (US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email: sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website: http://www.acutemarketreports.com