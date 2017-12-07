Augsburg/San Salvador, December 07, 2017 – meteocontrol GmbH has just laid the groundwork for further growth. The world’s leading provider of independent PV monitoring systems has signed an agreement to set up a joint venture in El Salvador. Together with the partner company ECOBLITZ S.A. de C.V., meteocontrol plans to expand its presence in Central America and Mexico and to intensify the customer support it provides there. The new company will operate under the name of meteocontrol Central America S.A. de C.V. and be based in San Salvador.

“By establishing another joint venture, we are systematically continuing to apply our expansion strategy in Latin America,” said Martin Schneider, the Managing Director of meteocontrol. “The partnership with ECOBLITZ will give us a local presence in Mexico and Central America. We will be able to increase our market position and accelerate our growth as a result.” The photovoltaic market has great potential that will fuel this growth. In the wake of rising demand for electricity and widely fluctuating power rates, governments in these countries have begun to support the controlled expansion of renewable energies. Projections show that PV growth in Mexico alone will reach about 17 gigawatts within the next five years. meteocontrol has now responded to this promising market outlook: “An employee of the new company will handle sales for the country of Mexico from an office in Mexico City,” Schneider said.

The joint venture established by meteocontrol and the PV project developer ECOBLITZ combines the experience and resources of both companies. It will also market the independent monitoring solutions offered by meteocontrol. “The most critical and important aspect for us is that we are established locally and are now offering technical support,” said Alexander Wolf, the Managing Director of meteocontrol Central America S.A. de C.V. “With our geographic and organizational set up, we are creating the base to assist customers in the entire region from Mexico to Panama including the Caribbean and meet their needs for more and more sophisticated monitoring and O&M solutions.” In his role at the new company, Wolf will contribute the professional and international experience that he has gained while working for many years in business development at Siemens, serving as a board member of the German-Salvadoran Chamber of Industry and Commerce and by founding ECOBLITZ.