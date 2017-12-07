Henderson Properties communities and employees rose to the challenge again, collecting over 3,500 pounds of food to help feed needy families in the area during its annual food drive.

Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, NC-SC (1888PressRelease) December 07, 2017 – The holiday season brings with it thoughts of giving to others, especially those who are less fortunate, while being thankful for one’s own blessings. Throughout the month of November, Henderson Properties hosted their annual food drive, offering residents, employees and clients the chance to participate in an event designed to give back to the local community. As the food drive ended and totals were tallied, the Henderson Properties team was able to collect 3,610 pounds of food.

This year, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina was named as the primary beneficiary of the food drive. The food drive brought in 3,110 pounds of food to Second Harvest. Lisa Marie Nisely, Community Development Coordinator for Second Harvest, had this to say about the donation. “Thanks to you and your group, you were able to provide 2,043 individual meals for neighbors in need! It was all due to the forethought, kindness and spirit of giving of your group. We can’t thank you enough for the support. Because of you and your group, seniors, children, men and women throughout our 19-county area will be fed.”

In addition to the 3,110 pounds of food given to Second Harvest, the food drive collected an additional 500 pounds that was given to Harrisburg Crisis Assistance Ministry. To host the food drive, Henderson Properties offices and participating communities put up collection boxes, allowing employees and residents alike to participate. Henderson Properties staff also delivered empty bags to 1800 homes in homeowners associations who signed up for the full service food drive, and then picked up the filled bags the following week.

Kelly Wallace of Henderson Properties had this to say about the drive. “We are thrilled with the amount of participation we saw this year. We have been doing this food drive annually for several years now, and each year our community gets on board in even greater numbers. I can’t wait to see what will happen net year!”

Henderson Properties would like to thank all who participated this year in making the food drive such a tremendous success, with hopes that the coming years will be even more successful.