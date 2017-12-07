New Delhi: Palka Grover and Gaurav Grover, President, New Delhi Social Workers Association (NDSWA) were among the first to welcome Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar in Delhi along with her family members. NDSWA along with DROMI has organised a grand parade for Miss World 2017 at her residential complex, where she was greeted with ‘Band Baaja’, ‘Flower Shower’ and host of other activities which saw humongous crowd attraction to see the Miss World who won the crown for India after 17 long years.

The 20-year-old dressed in brown traditional attire and flaunted the Miss World Crown as she waved at the fans riding a luxury vehicle. She has won everyone’s heart and has become a cynosure of all eyes. Manushi received a warm welcome with 17 kgs garland as per the theme of ‘Number 17’. Her welcome was also celebrated by cutting cake of 17 kgs. Among those present at the welcome ceremony and the grand parade including her family were Ram Bilas Sharma, Cabinet Minister in Haryana Government, Dr. Praveen Kumar, Palka Grover, Tarik Oberai, Yeshaya Grover, Dr. Vivekk Shama, Myra Grover to name a few.

Mr. Gaurav Grover, President, NDSWA said, “We are extremely happy that Manushi has made the nation so proud. She is the pride of the country. I think, it’s just a beginning of her gracious journey.”

Manushi Chhillar’s Delhi homecoming wouldn’t have been completed without a grand welcome at her home, DRDO residential complex. On this occasion, Manushi said, “Coming back to Delhi is always pleasurable for me. I have learnt so much from this city and received immense love and affection. This homecoming parade reminiscence me of; when I returned home after winning the title of FBB Colors Femina Miss India 2017”.

About New Delhi Social Workers Association (NDSWA)

Since its inception by Sh. C. L. Grover, New Delhi Social Workers Association have always focused on its core mission – ‘building a healthy Indian society’ while collaborating with the government, relevant ministries and mobilising citizens and corporate support to achieve our mission. The aim of NDSWA is to become a vibrant nerve centre of activities, where not even a single needy human being is left unattended.

NDSWA works in tandem with the government, social agencies, aiding agencies, donors and corporates to deliver awareness, sensitisation and benefit to society and individuals. We have been doing all this since last 70 years and have been excelling in meeting the program objectives. Little wonder then, our partners – government, donors, social agencies and corporates trust us to bring value to their objectives.