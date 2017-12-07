07, December 2017: Recently, FlipHTML5 released the online page editor for the HTML5 flipbook platform. It will be the strong strength of PDF to HTML5 flipbook conversion. And in this year, FlipHTML5 has made great improvement to this online platform in order to cater the users’ needs.

For the users to modify the PDF flipbook more visual, FlipHTML5 changed the online editing interface a few days ago. And the new editing interface is more concise and professional. The users can design the flipbook info and choose the templates & themes step by step. There are also advanced functions as before. It is easier to customize the flipbook with the new editing interface. Even the new editing interface is the epitome of desktop client.

For the users to enrich the content, FlipHTML5 carried out the online pager editor so that the users can add multimedia without download the desktop client. It is indeed the great process of the online platform, which will bring benefits to the online marketers.

Another milestone of the HTML5 flipbook platform is that it is responsive on mobile devices from this year. As a result, the users can directly upload, edit, change the template, share and delete the books on mobile devices. The users can take advantage of the HTML5 flipbook to expand the mobile market.

“All we done is to make the PDF to HTML5 flipbook online conversion keep pace with the trends,” said Anna Lee, designer of FlipHTML5, “from the day we made the decision to improve the platform, we are going to make it as powerful as desktop client so that the users can save time in downloading the software.”

To experience the new FlipHTML5 online conversion, please visit FlipHTML5 homepage and choose quick upload option.

