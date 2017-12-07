There are many companies across the globe that keep coming up with innovative ideas to invent new things but often don’t pay much attention to secure the patents for their innovation. This often leads to many problems and becomes difficult when a company finally wants to avail a patent for their innovation as there might already be a company that has filed for a patent for the same invention. This is when one can actually check out for the services of the leading edge law firm Farjami & Farjami LLP that has years of experience and expertise in protecting the patent, trademarks and copy rights for their client companies offering unparalleled legal representation in the court. The firm has a team of experienced lawyers who have in-depth knowledge in various fields and help the clients with litigated intellectual property issues. The firm with a clear understand of the client’s technologies and business goals can come up with the best strategies to protect their clients’ interests in all matters pertaining to intellectual property. This is the reason that Farjami & Farjami LLP has been named as the “Go-To Law Firm” by the corporate counsel magazine with the company offering their services to most of the fortune 100 and 500 companies across different industries.

Farjami LLP recruit lawyers who are not only bright and qualified with exceptional academic credentials but also has some technical background experience in areas like electronics, telecommunications, software and the internet etc so that they can represent clients in electrical engineering, biomedical, internet, medical and other fields understanding their stand on the innovations and fight for their intellectual property. The law firm also offer their services not only for patents but also assistance in registering trademarks and outwit another party’s trademark infringement, copyrights, licensing and transactions, international intellectual property protection, trade secrets and many more issues related to intellectual property. The firm with their best technical expertise and unsurpassed legal representation offer their services to every client big or small to help safeguard their intellectual property from competitors’ infringements. The Farjami LLP attorneys are well versed with the international laws on patents, trademarks, copyrights etc and can best represent them in any court to protect their rights across the globe.

You can contact the law firm online for an appointment to discuss your case and the rest shall be taken care by the firm in doing all the research and necessary backup required to file your case in the court and ensure a successful outcome.

