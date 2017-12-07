Market Highlights:

The Eye Tracking technology is a technique provides in full image quality when the image reflects on the retina. The eye tracking devices also gathers the data in the quickest ways, which is cost effective and provide the open source software platforms which is expected to drive the market of eye tracking technology. It also provides real-time visual processing that will increase the demand of virtual reality software and hardware in the gaming and is expected to create new growth opportunities in the near future.

The study indicates that the Eye Tracking Market standard feature is integrated with new generation of smartphones, laptops and desktop monitors which has huge demand in the communication segment. Also, the eye tracking sensors benefits to the users and the device as it consumes less bandwidth for the communication. The companies such as Google and Facebook have acquired eye tracking startups EyeFluence and Eye Tribe respectively, and are expected to integrate these technology in its future products.

The global Eye Tracking market is expected to reach approximately at USD 1,432 Million by 2023 with growing 29 % CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3958

Major Key Players:

Facebook Inc. (US)

Seeing Machines Ltd. (Australia)

Ergoneers GmbH (Germany)

Tobii AB (Sweden)

SR Research Ltd. (Canada)

PRS IN VIVO (US)

Apple Inc. (U.S)

Smart Eye AB( Sweden)

EyeTech Digital Systems (U.S)

Lumen Research Ltd. (UK)

Eye Tracking Market Segmentation:

The Eye Tracking Market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, vertical and region. The type segment includes remote eye tracking and mobile eye tracking. The application segment includes virtual reality, research and human computer interface. The vertical segment includes aerospace, retail, automotive, government & defense and the region segment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Under application segment, the mobile eye tracking is being widely used to measure how drivers are affected by a new way of patented advertising on pillars in parking garages.

Market Research Analysis:

Global eye tracking market, by region has studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. North America is leading with the highest market share as companies are investing in the eye tracking devices. There are a variety of eye-tracking camera options available such as glasses, light eye-trackers, and computer monitor eye-trackers.

Europe is expected to reach at the high peak in the coming years. While, APAC regions has the highest CAGR in the eye tracking market and projected towards the growth in forecast years. In these regions, the advantage of eye-tracking technology has driven the market as it is less expensive, easier-to-use equipment that can be used by marketers to better understand consumer choice behavior.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Eye Tracking market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of largest market share in Eye Tracking market. In North America region, the eye tracking is becoming the part of VR API, an open standard under development which is being the support of Oculus, Google, NVIDIA and others.

Europe is expected to grow in the forecast years as the major players such as SMI, is bringing eye tracking technology to both standalone VR head-mounted displays and smartphone. These growing investment by major players in Europe is expected to drive the eye tracking market in the region. APAC region has the highest CAGR due to the technological innovations in the eye tracking devices and reduction in prices of the eye-tracking devices in the region.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/eye-tracking-market-3958

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Eye-tracking product developers

Eye-tracking -related associations

Government bodies

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com