Smile Foundation in collaboration with The Wilde Ganzen Foundation, the Netherlands, have organized a national 10 day capacity building workshop in New Delhi for grassroots NGOs and CBOs under Change the Game Academy . The training will take place in two phases. First phase will start from 27 Nov- 1 Dec 2017 and the Second phase will start in Jan 2018. 10 grassroots organization from Pan India have participated in the workshop.

Grassroots NGOs and CBOs, despite their last mile connect, are often faced with challenges in funding and resource mobilization due to lack of proper management system, communication and mobilization skills. Driven with a vision to mitigate these challenges, Change the Game Academy is launched to help the local community welfare projects to reap benefits of “Digital India” at the very grassroots. The programme focuses on building capacities of participants on how to move from service delivery mode to sustainable mode, how to become self-reliant and not depending upon handful of donors and become sustainable in longer run.

The programme course covers important part of Advocacy and Policy making topics. The course is designed in a manner that will evolve plenty of activities and strategy making exercises also covering the challenges being faced by organization, reaching to the roots of problems and finding solutions.

Change The Game Academy www.changethegameacademy.org, a unique and one of its kind, e-learning platform that offers training to the Grassroot NGOs on sustainable solutions such as – local fundraising, building organizational capacity and mobilizing support to name a few. The curriculum of this workshop is scientifically designed which matches international standards and yet is applicable to India’s socio-political scenario. The workshop is conducted by experienced trainers who have been specially trained for this occasion. The academy follows a mentoring approach as this physical workshop will be complimented by the online platform as well.

Through this effective National Consultation, the NGOs received a first-hand training by the industry experts in areas such as – CSR Act – how to raise and manage CSR funds, Proposal writing, Project Management, Good governance etc. role and governance of NGO’s Speaking on the in India in getting benefited from the CSR ACT, Mr. Santanu Mishra, Co- Founder & Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation emphasised that “ It demands a high degree professionalism of NGOs if not corporatisation to access the available CSR Fund. Ideally, grassroots NGOs and CBOs should become an interface between the community and the government, helping implement the schemes and policies to the last mile and reflecting the gaps by becoming the voice of the community. But to make this possible, there is an imminent need to incubate and handhold grassroots NGOs. We are hopeful this training will be instrumental in equipping these grassroots NGOs at a larger scale.”

Change the Game Academy uses the blended learning approach, combining face-to-face courses, full e-learning courses, separate e-learning modules and toolkits and collective and individual coaching. The e-learning platform has easy modules, designed by international experts, adopted in the Indian context by the Smile Foundation. Representatives from the CBOs and grassroots NGOs can learn and complete the courses at their own pace and convenience.