The 15th edition of NCB International Seminar on Cement, Concrete and Building Materials being held in Delhi focused on reviewing the developments in the areas of alternative fuels and raw materials, climate change, emissions control, CDM, ready-mix concrete and nano-technology etc.

Indian cement industry has a well adopted state-of-the-art productivity improvement and energy efficiency measures and also implemented in-house optimization measures to achieve plant operational excellence. Global and national focus on energy conservation has led to the adoption of technology that is continuously improving the production process. As a research institute, NCB is contributing a lot in developing newer technologies and materials for performance enhancement, cost reduction and durable constructions.

Speaking at the seminar organised by National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB), Ambuja Cement MD & CEO Ajay Kapur said, “It is my privilege to be part of the seminar which has over the years emerged as an important platform for the international and Indian cement, building materials and construction landscape. I am sure the seminar will enable participants to enhance their understanding on state-of-art technologies, explore and update latest knowledge and innovation for sustainable development.”

In his speech on ‘Cement Industry Perspective’, Mr Kapur lauded Government’s efforts to increases transparency, formalize economic activity and improve tax collection & administration (GST, Demonetisation and Aadhaar).

With Government’s intention to unshackle the impediments in economic and infrastructural growth, the years ahead are expected to be brighter for cement and other industries. The outlook for cement demand appears strong over the next 3-5 years, Mr Kapur said.