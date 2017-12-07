MIAMI, FLORIDA—Acordis, a South Florida-based company which provides a wide variety of business and technology solutions, has scored a multi-year partnership with 3 time NBA champion the MiamiHEAT to continue managing the technology needs for next five years.

Acordis will receive in arena LED signage marketing, courtside signage, presenting partner member area location and be a participating sponsor in exciting sweepstakes at the Miami HEAT home games. Acordis will also be receiving TV and radio exposure, hospitality elements including suite nights and VIP season tickets seating. In addition, Acordis will once again have the opportunity to host a technology showcase in April 2018 at the AmericanAirlines Arena, the home of the Miami HEAT.

“We are honored to provide continued technological support to the Miami HEAT franchise as it embarks on another exciting basketball season. We are also excited to be hosting a technology showcase once again at the AmericanAirlines Arena,” said Rehan Khan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acordis Technology & Solutions.

“At its core, the Miami HEAT is a local business,” said Eric Woolworth, President of the HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “Thus, we take great pride in partnering with other local organizations including a high caliber one such as Acordis.”

About Acordis International Corp

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com

About The HEAT Group

The HEAT Group is comprised of the National Basketball Association’s Miami HEAT and the 19,600-seat AmericanAirlines Arena. The HEAT is a three-time champion having won its first championship in 2006, its second in 2012 and its third in 2013. The 2017-18 season will be its 30thh season. The AmericanAirlines Arena is a state-of-the-art facility which hosts over 150 events per year. For more information, please visit www.HEAT.com and www.AAArena.com