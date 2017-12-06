An exhaustive market evaluation put forth by Future Market Insights on the small molecule API market in a new research study titled “Small Molecule API Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 & Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” focusses on the demand from in-house production as well as outsourced API production. The market research involves analyses on various grounds covering all the major geographies with an excellent forecast model that portrays the global market picture 10 years down the line.

The APEJ region shows a high growth to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, followed by Japan, Western Europe, North America and Eastern Europe. The main reason for this growth in the APEJ region can be attributed to the outsourcing of APIs done on a large scale. Top contributors in the APEJ region are China and India, which exhibit the highest production of API. In India the local consumption is also high making it more essential to focus on higher manufacturing of APIs. China stands first in the line as far as growth is concerned, followed by India and rest of APEJ. Moreover, the easy availability of raw materials needed to manufacture APIs coupled with low labour cost fuel the growth of the small molecule API market in the APEJ region. Moreover, the distribution network of companies in China and India manufacturing APIs is strong in the overseas market, especially in South Africa, United States, and Europe.

The high potency API (HPAPI) segment by molecule is poised to show higher growth rate during the period of forecast as compared to the standard API. However, as of 2017, the standard API dominates the market in terms of revenue. The HPAPI (High Potency API) is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the period of forecast.

The Oncology Segment by therapeutic area is expected to grow at a higher rate during the period of forecast. Neurology and urology segments reflect similar growth patterns and are poised to grow at an equal pace in the forecast period. However, the infectious diseases segment by therapeutic area will experience sluggish growth throughout the 2017-2027 period

Outsourced segment by production will grow at a robust rate to reflect a 6.4% CAGR during the period of forecast. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is the main contributor for this segment to grow, as many companies in the developing countries of China and India manufacture APIs on a large scale and outsource them.

The report on the global small molecule API market presents a detailed analysis of the leading companies involved in this market. Some of the top companies profiled in the report are Johnson Matthey, Siegfried Holding AG, Pfizer, Sanofi S.A, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Bachem Holding AG, PCAS, Patheon N.V, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., BASF SE, Catalent Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Cambrex Corporation and Gilead Sciences Inc.

