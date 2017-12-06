MSI, the global leader in heavy-duty gaming laptops is all set to unveil its signature offerings- GV62VR 7RF (GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB GDDR5); GV62 7RE (GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, 4GB GDDR5) and GV62 7RD (GeForce GTX 1050, 4GB GDDR5) gaming machines along with MSI Xmas Bundle Gifts this season.

The gifts will range from Gaming Mousepads to Headsets to Laptop Bags on its series of heavy duty gaming laptop. These laptops furnish an immersive experience to gaming enthusiasts and cater to their end to end gaming needs.

These machines will be exclusively available on Flipkart India.

For more details: https://in.msi.com/Promotion/2017xmas

The new arrival GV62 series laptops are available at an attractive price tag of INR 119,990 for GV62VR 7RF; INR 104,990 for GV62 7RE and INR 79,990 for GV62 7RD model which is significantly lower than similar offerings by other competitors in the India market.

The gifts can be claimed by filling the purchase details and uploading the purchase invoice on the company’s promotion webpage. MSI laptops are available via its authorized sellers across different cities of the country as well as via renowned online shopping portals including Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm.

About MSI GAMING:

As a world leading gaming brand, MSI is the most trusted name in gaming and eSports. We stand by our principles of breakthroughs in design, the pursuit of excellence, and technological innovation. MSI integrated all gamers’ aspirational functions in its gaming rigs, eliminating the tedious trial and error by themselves and pushing the performance beyond limits. The determination to surpass past achievements has made MSI a ‘True Gaming’ brand with gaming spirit throughout the industry.

For more product and promotion information, please go to https://in.msi.com/