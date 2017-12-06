In a bid to strengthen its position in the water heater segment, Parryware, India’s contemporary bathroom solutions brand introduces Instant Water heaters in its existing range. Parryware water heaters are safe, energy efficient and durable to give a warm start to winter days ahead.

This season, Parryware launches instant water heaters with two new models of 1 litre and 3 litre capacity, each available with power variant of 3 kW & 4.5 kW. The brand also inducted a water heater with 6 litre capacity in its existing portfolio that consists of 10, 15 and 25 litres.

Now, Parryware water heaters range boast of models with capacity ranging from 1 litre to 25 litres. Ensuring a flawless performance, the latest additions have been engineered to perfection using advanced enamel electrostatic dry method technique making it anti-rust, corrosion proof, incrustation resistant and leak proof.

The energy efficient water heater range is equipped with an adjustable water temperature control that can range from 30°C to 75°C with the turn of a single knob, providing ease of control for the user. The water heaters come with four folded safety protection from dry heating, extra-temperature, electric leakage and high hydraulic pressure.

Commenting on the launch of new range of water heaters, Mr. KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd. said, “Parryware is a consumer centric brand and we always believe in providing solutions that are in trend and are relevant for the consumers. This winter, we further strengthen our water heater offerings with varied capacity options for our customers to opt from. These water heaters are equipped with finest quality & easy-to-use features that will continue to enhance bathroom experiences of the discerning customers.”

The products come with a 5-year warranty on tank and 2-year warranty on product ensuring good thermal insulation and thickened urethane integral foaming. The five-star rating Parryware water heaters are available across all stores in India, starting with a price range of INR 3,650.