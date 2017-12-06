According to a new report Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market, published by KBV research, the Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 15% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Network Traffic Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.9 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Bandwidth Monitoring Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Application Monitoring Market.
The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.3% during (2017 – 2023).
The Service Providers market holds the largest market share in Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 13.4 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would attain market size of $166.4 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Cisco Systems, Inc., CA Technologies, Nokia Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, NETSCOUT Systems, Inc., SolarWinds, Inc., Ipswitch, ManageEngine, A Division of Zoho Corporation, Plixer and Kentik.
Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Solution
Network Traffic
Bandwidth Monitoring
Application Monitoring
Network Capacity Planning
Network Security
Other
Services
Professional
Managed
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premise
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Vertical
Service Providers
Government
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
BFSI
Data Centers
Others
By Geography
North America Network Traffic Analyzer Market size
US Network Traffic Analyzer Market size
Canada Network Traffic Analyzer Market size
Mexico Network Traffic Analyzer Market size
Rest of North America Network Traffic Analyzer Market size
Europe Network Traffic Analyzer Market
Germany Network Traffic Analyzer Market
UK Network Traffic Analyzer Market
France Network Traffic Analyzer Market
Russia Network Traffic Analyzer Market
Spain Network Traffic Analyzer Market
Italy Network Traffic Analyzer Market
Rest of Europe Network Traffic Analyzer Market
Asia Pacific Network Traffic Analyzer Market
China Network Traffic Analyzer Market
Japan Network Traffic Analyzer Market
India Network Traffic Analyzer Market
South Korea Network Traffic Analyzer Market
Singapore Network Traffic Analyzer Market
Malaysia Network Traffic Analyzer Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Network Traffic Analyzer Market
LAMEA Network Traffic Analyzer Market
Brazil Network Traffic Analyzer Market
Argentina Network Traffic Analyzer Market
UAE Network Traffic Analyzer Market
Saudi Arabia Network Traffic Analyzer Market
South Africa Network Traffic Analyzer Market
Nigeria Network Traffic Analyzer Market
Rest of LAMEA Network Traffic Analyzer Market
Companies Profiled
Cisco Systems, Inc.
CA Technologies
Nokia Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company
NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.
SolarWinds, Inc.
Ipswitch
ManageEngine, A Division of Zoho Corporation
Plixer
Kentik
