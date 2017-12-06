Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on Global Hydrophobically Modified Alkali Swellable Emulsion (HASE) Market categorized by Product, Application, Region and Forecast To 2023.

Market Analysis:

Latin American countries such as Brazil and Colombia are expected to witness moderate growth due to rising consumer spending on cosmetic products coupled with the presence of major cosmetic brands. The HASE market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness a significant growth due to rising construction sector.The demand for Hydrophobically Modified Alkali Swellable Emulsion are expected to surge in various countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Malaysia, Japan, and Vietnam on account of growing automotive, building & construction sector. China and India are expected to hold the major volume share and will continue their dominance on account of growing purchasing power, availability of low cost raw material for various products, ease in availability of labor & land, and soberly stringent regulatory framework.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Hydrophobically Modified Alkali Swellable Emulsion are Arkema Group (France), BASF SE (Germany), The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY (U.S.), 3V Sigma s.p.A. (Italy), AkzoNobel N.V (the Netherlands), Scott Bader Company Ltd. (U.K), CADY (U.S.) and others.

Market Study:

Modified Alkali Swellable Emulsion (HASE) are estimated to give new impetus to the water based rheology modifiers demand during the review period. They find wide application scope in adhesive & sealants, paints & coatings, cosmetics & personal care, industrial & homecare cleaning, pulp & paper and others. Additionally, rising consciousness related to the personal appearance and increasing purchasing power of consumers in developed & developing countries is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, availability of substitutes for HASE in the market is predicted to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The Global Hydrophobically Modified Alkali Swellable Emulsion Market is classified on the basis of application and region. On the basis of application, HASE market is segmented into paints & coatings, adhesive & sealants, cosmetics & personal care, industrial & homecare cleaning, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, and others. On the basis of regions, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

