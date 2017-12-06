Liztek JSS-100 Bluetooth Shower Speaker, is now for half price, making it ideal opportunity to buy for self or the dear ones.

Bluetooth speakers are very much in vogue these days, they are portable, easy to pair and gives amazing sound quality. And a step ahead of these Bluetooth speakers are Liztek Bluetooth shower speakers which can be used in your bathroom, near swimming pool and many other places, where you can’t take your regular Bluetooth speakers. To make your Christmas merrier Liztek has come up with an irresistible offer on Liztek JSS-100 Bluetooth Shower Speaker, as the company is offering flat 50% off on this device. However the offer is valid till Christmas only, so for all music lovers it’s certainly an opportunity not to miss. Liztek JSS-100, is the leading device in its segment and has certain features distinguishing the device from others. Let’s have a look on some of its attributes:-

• Water Resistant: No more worries about your smartphones as you can very easily pair it with Liztek JSS-100. The device comes with water resistant technology and has got an adroit suction cup enabling you to stick it on your shower panel and filing those water splashes with fun.

• Long Playtime: Once the device is completely charged, it gives you six hours of playtime, making it perfect for small gathering.

• Sleek and Compact Design: It comes in round shape in compact size, making it easy to fix it anywhere and also ideal size to carry along when traveling.

• Embossed Tabs: The device has got number of music controlling tabs, allowing the user control the music from their connected device as well as the speaker.

• Allows To Answer The Call: Among the given tabs, there is one specific tab given to answer the incoming call, it also has an inbuilt mic, allowing you to complete the call.

All these features and more are now available on 50% off price, you can buy it not only for your personal usage but also for your dear ones. To know more about the device simply visit the given link: https://www.amazon.com/Water-Resistant-Bluetooth-Shower-Speaker/dp/B00O9PMOU6