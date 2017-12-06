The United States federal government is cracking down on healthcare fraud across the entire country, which is why the Dallas, Texas-based law firm Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP, is announcing that it will be serving clients in Oklahoma City, OK, and its surround areas in cases involving healthcare fraud. The firm’s team of knowledgeable and experienced attorneys are ready to provide legal services to all of those who have been targeted for prosecution.

“Federal prosecutions are serious business, and when you’re dealing with specific healthcare fraud charges, it’s always best to have an attorney who has dealt with healthcare fraud cases in the past. While other attorneys may have trial experience, the specifics of these cases can be tricky for those who are inexperienced and there is too much to lose to make any mistakes,” explains Dr. Nick Oberheiden, the firm’s founding attorney.

“Many of our attorneys at the firm have been on the prosecuting side of these charges, including me when I worked for the Department of Justice. Because of that, we know there’s no room for error when handling any sort of investigations and we can also use our knowledge of prosecution strategy to successfully navigate your case,” explains Attorney Bill McMurrey, the firm’s naming partner.

Don’t put your trust in an attorney who hasn’t handled these cases before. The attorneys at Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP, are some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and successful attorneys in the entire country when it comes to dealing with healthcare fraud defense cases. Attorneys such as Lynette Byrd, Bill McMurrey, and Glenn Harrison have all held positions in which they’ve prosecuted cases for the federal government, giving them the entire of spectrum of knowledge in regards to how these prosecutions and cases work.

Areas We Serve in the Oklahoma City Area

Our firm represents clients all around the Oklahoma City area and other surrounding cities in Oklahoma, such as Norman, Edmond, Hinton, Clinton, Chickasha, Andarko, Shawnee, Moore, El Reno, Meeker, Tuttle, McLoud, and many more.

About Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP

The attorneys at Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP, are committed to providing the highest level of legal services to all of their clients. When it comes to healthcare fraud defense and dealing with criminal charges, few firms in the country have the same kind of experience or success as our firm. We regularly handle cases involving large government entities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of Inspector General (OIG), the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the Department of Defense (DOD), among others. Don’t leave your case up to chance, there is too much on the line to lose.

