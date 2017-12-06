Due to the high number of healthcare fraud cases being prosecuted by the United States government, the law firm Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP, is extending its services to the people of Jefferson City, Missouri and the surrounding areas. The firm regularly handles cases related to healthcare fraud and other criminal charges and has the knowledge and experience necessary to help any client.

“We want to make sure that all people facing healthcare fraud charges recognize the seriousness of their situation. These are not cases that just any attorney should handle. Having an attorney that is experienced in both healthcare fraud and criminal charges is absolutely necessary to making sure that no mistakes are made in the legal process that end up leading to serious penalties,” explains Dr. Nick Oberheiden, the founding attorney of the firm.

“With a whole group of attorneys that understands these charges from both the defense and prosecution perspective, our firm is well equipped to handle any healthcare fraud defense case. Some of our attorneys, including me, worked at the Department of Justice and other federal agencies bringing these charges against people. With that sort of knowledge, we can put together a comprehensive defense strategy for our clients,” says Attorney Bill McMurrey, the firm’s naming partner.

There is no sense in risking serious jail time or hefty financial penalties when facing these charges. The attorneys at Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP, are capable of handling any healthcare fraud case by utilizing years of experience and a vast array of knowledge and resources. Attorneys such as Lynette Byrd, Bill McMurrey, and Glenn Harrison, who have worked on the prosecution’s side of these healthcare fraud cases, have a deep understanding of the strategies the federal government regularly takes.

Areas We Serve in the Jefferson City Area

Our firm represents clients all around the Jefferson City area and other surrounding cities in Missouri, such as Columbia, Marshall, Booneville, Lebanon, St. Charles, Eldon, Hermann, Sedalia, Fulton, Huntsdale, and many more.

About Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP

Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP, is a Dallas, Texas-based law firm that provides healthcare fraud defense and other criminal defense services to its clients. The firm routinely handles cases that involve large federal agencies and government entities, including, but not limited to, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of Inspector General (OIG), the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the Department of Defense (DOD). The firm’s attorneys are readily equipped to handle any case involving healthcare fraud or criminal charges. If you’re facing such charges, don’t hesitate to call the firm today.

Additional Information

