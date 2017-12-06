Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP, a renowned health care fraud defense law firm with corporate headquarters in Dallas, Texas, announced today to accept clients in Fayetteville and throughout Western Arkansas.

“When you suffer a heart attack, you don’t go to the dentist. Likewise, if you are under investigation for healthcare fraud, you should contact a healthcare fraud defense lawyer.

There simply is no time to experiment. Any mistake in your defense can ruin your livelihood and your freedom,” explains attorney Dr. Nick Oberheiden.

“What makes our Firm unique is our extensive trial experience in healthcare fraud cases. Many of us come from leading positions within the Department of Justice and we have handled hundreds of healthcare fraud investigations, related grand jury proceedings, and trials. I know many lawyers say they are trial lawyers, but how many law firms can rely say they are a healthcare fraud defense trial law firm? We sure can and I think this is where our backgrounds as prosecutors and our healthcare trial experience can make all the difference in the world,” explains naming partner Bill McMurrey, a former Department of Justice Trial Attorney.

Bill McMurrey is a former Department of Justice Trial Attorney and the former Chief Coordinator for Civil and Criminal Healthcare Fraud at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in North Texas. Lynette Byrd is a former Assistant United States Attorney who previously served the Department of Justice in the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s healthcare fraud section. Glenn Harrison is a former Special Assistant United States Attorney and former Department of Justice Trial Attorney. Dr. Nick Oberheiden has defended healthcare providers and business owners across the United States, including Arkansas.

The Firm serves clients involved in federal cases throughout Western Arkansas including, but not limited to the cities of Arkadelphia, Benton, Bentonville, Cabot, Camden, Conway, El Dorado, Forrest City, Fort Smith, Harrison, Hot Springs, Jacksonville, Jonesboro, Magnolia, North Little Rock, Paragould, Pine Bluff, Rogers, Sherwood, and Fayetteville.

Oberheiden & McMurrey represent clients in civil and criminal healthcare fraud investigations, trials, and audits. Among the attorneys are several former Department of Justice trial lawyers, former federal prosecutors, and other experienced attorneys with specific trial and healthcare law backgrounds. Oberheiden & McMurrey has defended clients from across the United States in healthcare fraud investigations against all major federal agencies, including but not limited to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of Inspector General (OIG), the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the Department of Defense (DOD).

