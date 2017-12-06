Emergency beacon transmitters are tracking devices that assist in the detection and location of boats, aircraft, and people in distress. When the transmitter is activated, the beacon emits a distress signal, and simultaneously the location of such signals is detected by non-geostationary satellites. This information acquired is passed on to the search & rescue authorities to locate survivors. In situations pertaining to transferring of weapons, arms, and ammunitions, if any emergency situation arises, emergency beacon transmitters help military aircraft send signals about its exact location to the earth station; this information is further passed on to the search and rescue teams for necessary action.

The emergency beacons transmitter market has been experiencing massive growth in the recent years due to rise in demand for tracking and detecting threats enabling high security. Hence, availability of highly reliable products in the emergency beacon transmitter market is one of the key factors driving the growth of the emergency beacon transmitter market. Moreover, technological advancements with improved operation efficiency, portability and durability and rising focus of manufactures on reducing operational costs is further expected to fuel the growth of emergency beacons transmitter market during the forecast period. However, high installation and maintenance cost and visibility range of the emergency beacons transmitter is hindering the market growth. Increasing demand for transmitters, offering accurate information, maximize search, provide real-time emergency tracking and response through the use of a network of satellites known as Cospas-Sarsat system is expected to create huge opportunities for the companies operating in emergency beacons transmitter market.

The global emergency beacons transmitter market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, services, applications and geography. Based on the type, the global emergency beacons transmitter market is classified into personal locator beacons, emergency position indicating radio beacons and emergency locator transmitters. Based on the technology, the global emergency beacons transmitter market is segmented into digital and analog. On the basis of services, the market is segmented into maintenance services, installation and design, inspection and managed services and engineering services. In terms of application, the market is segmented military aviation, civil aviation, merchant navy and marine defense. On the basis of geography, the global emergency beacons transmitter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is expected to lead the emergency beacons transmitter market in 2016. The growth in this region is driven by technological advancements made in the field of emergency beacons, such as GPS-enabled personal beacons and GNSS-equipped beacons, which provide rescuers with accurate information in emergency situations. Moreover, heavy investments made by countries such as China, Japan, Korea, and India in the Asia-Pacific to deploy innovative security systems is further expected to offer sufficient growth opportunities for the emergency beacons transmitter market in this region.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global emergency beacons transmitter market which are transmuting the market with technology innovation are Honeywell International, Inc., Thales Group, Emteq, Inc, Hamilton Sundstrand, Meggit Plc, UTC Aerospace Systems, Zodiac Aerospace, Inc., ACR Electronics, Inc., Mcmurdo Group, Ack Technologies, Inc., Acr Electronics, Inc., Cobham Plc, Emergency Beacon Corporation and Mcmurdo Group.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology developments, types, applications, and the competitive landscape.

