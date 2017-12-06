Digital Marketers India is a value-driven organization which always make headlines with its innovative approach. Ash Vyas, Director of Digital Marketers India has been working in the digital marketing industry for more than 10 years and has become a known name in the industry. The Global Digital Marketing Summit has recognized her talent on a global platform by inviting her as one of the keynote speakers at the stated global event.

The GDMS (Global Digital Marketing Summit) is an online international conference which has more than 91 keynote speakers. These speakers are based out of 80 countries. This conference is like an international fair in which digital marketing experts will share their knowledge, tips and tricks with the audience. The event will take place for 3 days: 8th December to 10th December 2017. The conference will cover below topics during this 3 day long event:

Day 1: Driving Web Traffic; 8th December

Day 2: Growth Hacking Tools and Techniques; 9th December

Day 3: Digital Monetization Strategy; 10th December

Ash Vyas, Director of Digital Marketers India is one of the prestigious keynote speakers of this global summit and will be speaking on 2nd day of the event on 9th December, 2017. She will be sharing her knowledge expertise on the 2nd day of the event covering the topic of “Growth Hacking Tools and Techniques”. She will be talking on “Content and video marketing for growth hacking”. According to her shared video, she will be sharing some interesting tips and tricks which can be used by any business for growth hacking. The topic will cover how to use content and video in marketing to get effective results.

Below is the detail of the session to be delivered by Ash Vyas in the Global Digital Marketing Summit:

Date: 9 December 2017

Time: 6:15 PM IST to 7:00 PM IST

Topic: Content & Video Marketing as Growth Hacking Tools

Venue: Hall 2 on GDMS website; can be attended remotely.

To attend the event participants need to get registered with GDMS website. Then, go to the schedule link which is as follow: https://gdms.texilaconference.org/live-conference-schedule.html. On this link, click on “Join Now” button on the top. To attend the session of Ash Vyas, one needs to go to Day 2 -> Hall 2 -> Session 2. She is listed at the 5th spot (last) in the list of speakers on the page.

According to Ash Vyas, she is very excited about this event. She has delivered many sessions as a keynote speaker in India, but this is her first appearance in the global event. She is participating with many big company’s speakers and excited to share her knowledge with all attendees.

The team of Digital Marketers India is very happy to see their director as one of the keynote speakers at this Global Digital Marketing Summit and looking forward to listen to her on this event. To learn more about Ash Vyas and her biography apart from GDMS, please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/ash-vyas-keynote-speaker/