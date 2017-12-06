Cone-beam computed tomography is one of the latest advancements in the global dental imaging systems and is considered as a prominent product-type segment in the global market for dental imaging equipment. The use of CBCT imaging equipment has increased in various aspects of dentistry and periodontal surgery. Implant dentistry and interventional radiology are some of the key clinical verticals that extensively use the CBCT imaging equipment. As a result, cone-beam computed tomography is emerging as an important and the most enhanced dental imaging system in private dental clinics, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres. Moreover, the demand for CBCT scanners has increased in oral surgery, endodontics as well as orthodontics. Additionally, the rising number of cosmetic dental surgeries and complex dental procedures will continue to drive the growth in the demand for CBCT imaging equipment in the global market. The use of CBCT as an integrated surgical component in image-guided radiation therapy is also observed as the key factor fuelling the demand for cone-beam computed tomography in the global dental imaging equipment market.

Increase in the number of cosmetic dental surgeries across the world is expected to supplement the demand for enhanced dental imaging equipment. Valued at US$ 2,088.2 Mn in 2015, the global market for dental imaging equipment is expected to surge at a y-o-y growth rate of 5.1% and reach US$ 2,194.7 Mn in 2016. The high prevalence of dental ailments, such as gingivitis, tooth decay, and dry mouth in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific will continue to be an influencing factor for the growth of the dental imaging equipment market. Increasing awareness of dental hygiene is also a key driver fuelling the demand for advanced dental imaging apparatus.

Lack of skilled professionals and lower lifespan of accessories used in such equipment are anticipated to restrain the global expansion and hamper the growth opportunities for the dental imaging equipment market.

By product-type, extraoral X-ray system will continue to dominate the market; however, the cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) imaging product is likely to register rapid growth in terms of value and reach US$ 395.7 Mn in 2016.

By end-use, dental clinics and ambulatory surgical centres will witness higher adoption of dental imaging equipment in 2016 and beyond. In terms of market revenue, the independent dental clinics are expected to grow exponentially and contribute US$ 1,480.5 Mn in the global market. Forensic laboratories and hospitals are also anticipated to be prominent end-users of dental imaging equipment, owing to the pathological and surgical use of dental imaging devices.

Owing to the high adoption of CBCT imaging products in the U.S., North America will continue to remain the largest market for dental imaging equipment globally. Europe and APEJ regions will jointly account for over 40% revenue share in 2016.

The key players in the global dental imaging equipment market include Acteon Group, Planmeca Oy, Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health, VAtech Co. Ltd., and Dentsply Sirona, among others. Danaher Corporation is expected to be the utmost dominating company in the global market, owing to the company’s flagship product range of advanced CBCT equipment.

