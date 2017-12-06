As an alternative to the paper packaging, the chocolate wrapping films are used to pack the products. The chocolate wrapping films come in different forms such as they can be transparent, metallic, or even printed. The chocolate wrapping films have a high optical barrier and mechanical properties in order to prevent the products from getting contaminated. These films are safe for use and are approved by the FDA.

The commonly used material for the preparation of the chocolate wrapping films is polypropylene. It is used for the packaging of the baked goods, snack foods, candies, and other confectionery products. The film has an outer layer, a polypropylene core in the center, and a sealant layer inside. The layer that is outside is coated with acrylic which prevents the films from melting.

The global market for the chocolate wrapping films is fragmented into its material type, film type, appearance, and by thickness. Based on the type of the material used, the global market is segregated into PET, PVC, BOPP, cellophane, PE, and others. Based on the type of the film used, the market is categorized into stretch film and shrink film. On the basis of the appearance, the market is divided into the colored film, clear film, and metalized film. On the basis of the thickness of the film, the market is bifurcated into 10–20 Microns, more than 30 Microns, 0–10 Microns, and 20–30 Microns.

The increase in the disposable income and the growing consumption of the population especially in the developing regions are factors that are fuelling the growth of the market. Other factors that favor the growth of the market are the expansion of the retail marketing coupled with the improving marketing campaigns.

The manufacturers of the chocolate confectionery are looking out for ways to find a substitute packaging solution that is cost-effective and this issue is resolved by the chocolate wrapping films. The new innovations that are made in the design and the growing focus on the waste reduction techniques are driving the chocolate wrapping films market.

The North America holds a major share in the chocolate wrapping films market owing to the increased disposable incomes of the middle-class population. The Latin American region will offer a wide range of opportunities to the growth of the market as it is the largest producer of the confectionery products. In Asia Pacific region, the developing countries such as China and India will contribute a good share in the market owing to the increased disposable incomes. The regions that will provide an untapped growth potential for the market are Europe and the Middle East and Africa.

The key market players that are involved in the chocolate wrapping films market include Multifilm Packaging Corporation, Vacmet India Limited, Watershed Packaging Ltd., Taghleef Industries Group, Aluflexpack Novi d.o.o., Varipack AG., Innovia Films Limited, Sysco Industries Limited, Polysack Ltd., Uflex Ltd., Mondi Group, Swiss Pack U.K., Ester Industries Ltd., and Clondalkin Group.

