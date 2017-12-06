Newton, MA – CBDEase Products, a Massachusetts-based company, has reformulated their products using American hemp and has introduced two new lines – PetEase Products and PeopleEase Products.

CBDEase has halted sourcing hemp from European farming operations to begin working exclusively with American industrial hemp growers. The feedback they have received from pet owners on their PetEase Products has been overwhelmingly positive, and it has led them to introduce a new PeopleEase line of CBD products. Now, customers are able to get CBD for themselves and their pets all in one place.

“Our mission is to spread the word on the benefits of CBD, provide the best available products at reasonable prices, and improve quality of life for pets and people” said Beth Corr and Sharon Siegfriedt, owners of CBDEase Products.

The health benefits of CBD continue to warrant additional medical research as more people supplement pharmaceuticals with natural remedies. CBD products contain a host of beneficial terpenes and cannabinoids, which interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system to help maintain homeostatic conditions. The CBDEase Products website offers comprehensive information on how CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system in your body.

About CBDEase Products:

Beth and Sharon founded CBDEase Products in 2016 to share the benefits of CBD with pets and people. The company manufactures its products and grows its hemp in the United States. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.cbdeaseproducts.com

Contact:

Beth Corr and Sharon Siegfriedt

Company: CBDEase Products

Email: info@cbdeaseproducts.com