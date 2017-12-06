Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Global Automotive Heads-up Display (HUD) Market (Combiner-projected HUD’s, Windshield-projected HUD’s) for Mid-size Car and Premium Car- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2015 – 2021”. According to the report, demand for global automotive heads up display market was valued at USD 411.57 million in 2015, is expected to reach USD 1,291.68 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of slightly above 21.68% between 2016 and 2021. In terms of volume, the global automotive heads up display market stood at above 1.26 million units in 2015.

An automotive heads-up display also known as an auto-HUD is a transparent display that displays data in the car without requiring users to look away from their usual viewpoints. Automotive HUD displays information onto a transparent screen, a combiner, or windshield. It provides used extensively for various applications in automotive and aviation areas. The situational awareness and enhance safety margins in automotive and aviation areas are increased due to the heads-up display. HUD consists of the combiner, projector unit, display panel, and video generator.

A key factor for driving automotive heads-up display market is increasing demand for cars internationally. The global car market is growing at a rapid pace due to the rising disposable income in developed as well as developing countries. China is the largest producer of mid-size cars worldwide, making it one of the largest addressable mid-size cars HUD markets. With an increasing number of installations of cars, demand for mid-size car and the premium car is expected to increase.

Moreover, advances in the technology and entry of the new players in the global automotive heads-up display market are expected to lower down the price of heads-up displays. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for automotive heads-up display market. However, high installation cost and uncertain economic conditions in developing countries such as China and India are expected to hold the growth of automotive heads-up display market.

Combiner-projected HUDs and windshield-projected HUDs are the product segments of the automotive heads-up display market. Windshield-projected HUDs segment dominated the automotive heads-up display market in 2015 and accounted for significant share of the total market in terms of volume. Windshield-projected HUDs are witnessing strong demand from end users such as automotive.

Automotive heads-up display market was dominated by North America and acquired the significant share in total 2015. North America was followed by Asia Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the significant rise in automotive heads-up display market due to the large demand from emerging countries like China and India.

Some of the key industry participants in global automotive heads-up display market include Panasonic, Nippon Seiki, Delphi Automotive, Continental, Denso Corporation, Microvision Inc., Yazaki Corporation, and Visteon Corporation.

