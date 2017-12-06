AJ Glass Splashbacks’ team of consultants are excited to announce their support and assistance in designing kitchen spaces anywhere in the UK. They will be offering splashback ideas to anyone looking to make the right selection of splashback for their kitchen space. With this service, the company aims to become the go-to splashback provider and installer.

The spokesperson of the company said, “Since our inception, we have constantly been evolving and introducing new products, as well as, services to cater to the stringent requirements of our existing and new customers. By offering kitchen splashback ideas Scotland, we want to truly emerge as the one-stop destination for kitchen glass splashbacks.”

“With our design idea services, customers can now eliminate the need to hire external professionals to help with the design or colour of the splashback. We will not only be providing our customers with glass splashbacks, but also helping them in choosing the right splashback and installation”, added the spokesperson.

AJ Glass Splashbacks’ start to finish glass splashback solutions will surely help to further economise the cost of installing kitchen splashbacks.