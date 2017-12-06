The global command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) market features a highly consolidated and intensely competitive landscape as the top four players together accounted for a whopping share of more than 84% in 2016, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). These leading companies are The Raytheon Company, General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and BAE Systems Plc. The top players are actively focusing on launching innovative products and technologically advanced command and control systems, in order to consolidate their shares in various regions, notes TMR.

For instance, Lockheed Martin Corporation is developing next-generation communication technologies for armed forces to accomplish tasks in a variety of combat environments. Recently, the company has entered into a contract with the U.S. Special Operations Forces to provide advanced logistics support services on a global scale. The C4ISR is characterized by a dynamic business landscape that calls for sustained advancement in product technologies by leading players in order to stay competitive, observes TMR.

The global C4ISR market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.5% from 2017 to 2025. The global C4ISR market was valued at US$98.46 bn in 2016 and is projected to reach US$134.89 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The major end-use segments of the C4ISR market are airborne, land, and naval. Of these, airborne domain has emerged as the dominant segment, holding a market share of 56.5% in 2016. Geographically, the global market was dominated by North America in 2016 which held a significant share of 32.3%. However, the Asia Pacific market for C4ISR is predicted to supersede others and lead the worldwide market by the end of the forecast period.

Growing Need for Situational Awareness among Security and Armed Forces to Bolster Demand

The rising demand for surveillance and situational awareness among armed forces in various nations to counter terrorism and security forces is a key factor driving the global command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market. The intensifying demand for border security in several countries has propelled the demand for electronic warfare products. In the backdrop of mounting cross-border tensions in countries such as India, Australia, Japan, China, and South Korea, there is a growing demand for advanced C4ISR technologies to counter threats. In recent years, defense funding to implement advanced command and control systems has soared in these countries thereby accentuating the market.

Adoption of Unmanned Aerial Combat Vehicles in Modern Warfare

The advent of next-generation communication systems by leveraging the potential of sophisticated wireless and satellite technologies has boosted the C4ISR market. The rising threat of cybercrime in various developing and developed nations has propelled the demand for advanced big data analytics by government and private enterprises. These solutions are instrumental in speeding up response time and mitigating security risks.

However, decline in military spending in developed nations, attributable to their focus on improving the existing combat systems, is a crucial factor likely to impede the market to an extent. On the other hand, the rising demand for next generation IP systems for improving communication across armored personal carriers, main battle tanks, and combat vehicle crew is expected to unlock exciting opportunities for market players. In addition, the intensifying need for securing networks is anticipated to augur well for the market. Furthermore, the acquisition of unmanned aerial combat vehicles in the airborne warfare segment and the adoption of counter-drone technologies by governments of developed nations is expected to open up lucrative growth avenues in the market.

